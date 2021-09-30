PHILIPSBURG — It’s been over half a decade since the Philipsburg-Osceola boys soccer team has defeated Mountain League rival Clearfield, but the Mounties got that monkey off their backs Wednesday evening at Mountaineer Stadium.
Carson Long had a goal and an assist, Ashton Crownover and Alex Godin each scored and Greg Holt stopped every shot faced as P-O shut out the Bison 3-0 at Mountaineer Stadium.
That put a halt to Clearfield’s 12-game winning streak in the series dating back to the 2015 campaign and got the bad taste out of the Mounties’ mouths from a 4-3 loss earlier this season.
“It’s been a while,” P-O head coach Shawn Inlow said. “They’ve had our number for quite a while. Credit to them, they’ve held us down for a long time. But I think we showed tonight that the first game was an outlier. We had our starting goalie today. We made a lot of mistakes in the back end in that game, so we wanted to rectify that.”
The Mounties certainly did just that.
Clearfield scored three times in the first 10 minutes the first time the teams played, but only mustered three shots in the first half (and just five in the game) on Wednesday thanks in large part to a strong showing from the back line led by senior center back Parker Matson.
“They really strengthened up their defense,” Clearfield head coach Todd Trinidad said. “They have a strong center back and their goalie did play well. They played really good defense, and it was tough.”
It was also difficult for the Bison to string together good touches throughout the game. In fact, two of the three Mountie goals were directly off Clearfield turnovers.
“That’s been a story for us all season,” Trinidad said. “We try to get some touches together and we just can’t seem to get that buildup and the play that we need. We’re working on it and slowly getting better at it, but we still have a long way to go.”
An errant touch in the first half led to the game’s first goal as Mountie Ashton Crownover intercepted a Bison pass, carried the ball down the left wing with speed and fired a laser to the far post past Bison keeper Todd Hallman at 26:40.
The game remained 1-0 until the 61st minute when Godin and Long worked a combination right down the center of the field and into the Clearfield goal box.
Long carried it just inside the 18 and made a nifty pass to Godin, who took a quick touch and slotted it by Hallman at 60:30.
“You could see Godin’s determination late,” Inlow said. “He wanted the ball on his foot, as a captain should. He’s been snakebit by Clearfield for a long time. There are a lot of friends on that team actually and it hurts when they beat you so often.”
A little over five minutes later Long put the exclamation point on the P-O win, when he took advantage of another bad touch deep in the Bison end.
After stepping to the ball, he got behind the defense and booted it by Hallman at 65:52 to finalize the scoring.
“We have a medium press,” Inlow said. “We don’t go all out on the press, we try to lay in the lanes and wait and if someone makes a bad touch and we get lucky then it’s much easier to score if you get the ball within 30 yards of the goal. It worked out well.”
The loss was just the third for Trinidad against P-O since he took over as head coach midway through the 2012 season. Trinidad is 16-3 against the Mounties.
“It’s a fun rivalry and this time they wanted it a little more than we did,” he said “So we’ll just shoot for next time.”
Clearfield slipped to 3-7 overall and 1-6 in the Mountain League. P-O improved to 6-3 overall and 5-3 in league play.
The Mounties are back in action Saturday, playing host to Central Mountain.
The Bison welcome Hollidaysburg to the Bison Sports Complex on Tuesday.
Philipsburg-Osceola 3,
Clearfield 0
Scoring Summary
First Half
1. Ashton Crownover, PO, (unassisted), 26:40.
Second Half
2. Alex Godin, PO, (Carson Long), 60:30.
3. Long, PO, (unassisted), 65:52.
Shots: Clearfield 5, Philipsburg-Osceola 10.
Saves: Clearfield (Todd Hallman) 5, Philipsburg-Osceola (Greg Holt) 4.
Corner kicks: Clearfield 4, Philipsburg-Osceola 3.