TYRONE — A young Philipsburg-Osceola team battled a veteran Tyrone team through the first quarter to a scoreless tie.
It snowballed on the Mounties from there as the Golden Eagles scored five touchdowns in less than 10 minutes of game time in the second quarter in a 49-0 loss at Tyrone’s Gray Veterans Memorial Field.
The Mounties dropped to 1-2 on the season after opening the season with a win over West Branch.
“Athletically I thought they were much better than we were in all positions,” said P-O head coach Jeff Vroman. “We have to grow from it and get better.”
The Mountie defense held Tyrone on a goal line stand in the first quarter, and another Golden Eagle drive resulted in a missed field goal.But Tyrone regrouped in the second quarter and got on the board with a 2-yard pass from Ashton Walk to Joshua Patterson. Rocky Romani’s PAT made it 7-0 Tyrone.
Two plays after the ensuing kickoff, Mountie quarterback Ben Gustkey was picked off by Colton Veres. Tyrone followed up the interception with an 8-play, 60-yard drive that was capped by a Seth Hoover 12-yard TD run.
On the next P-O punt, the Golden Eagles returned the first of two punt returns for touchdowns on the day. The first came from Dravyn Crowell from 61 yards.In the last minute of the first half,
Tyrone’s Lucas Walk came up with a pair of touchdowns in the final minute of the first half –one on a 3-yard pass from Ashton Walk, and the other on a fumble return with seven seconds remaining that put the score at 35-0. The final TD of the half put the running clock in effect for the second half.
Tyrone’s Deegan Baldauf got the second punt return for a touchdown in the third quarter from 63 yards out. Brody Klein put the finishing touches on the scoring with a 3-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter.
The Mounties managed to get just one first down for the game on a reverse from Dawson Snyder that went for 18 yards.
P-O is back at home on Friday against Clearfield, while Tyrone (3-0) hosts Bellefonte.