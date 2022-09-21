PHILIPSBURG — Penns Valley’s Ethan Narber scored just 7:34 into Tuesday’s contest at Mountaineer Stadium and the Rams made the lone goal stand up in a 1-0 shutout of Philipsburg-Osceola.

The Rams controlled much of the game in the midfield and were able to enjoy several runs into the attacking end, pressuring the Mountie defenders into 15 corner kicks, but Penns Valley was unable to convert any of those into goals.

