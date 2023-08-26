PHILIPSBURG — Injuries have kept Philipsburg-Osceola’s Jakodi Jones from reaching his true potential on the football field.
But on Friday night, Jones showed off his full talent, scoring three times and rushing for 114 yards in the Mounties’ 35-7 victory over Huntingdon at Mountaineer Field.
“He did a great job for us tonight,” said Mounties head coach Jeff Vroman. “He had some nice runs and once we got the blocking scheme figured out there after halftime, he hit some nice holes.”
P-O scored 35 unanswered points after going down 7-0 early to the Bearcats.
Sophomore signal caller Zack Meyers was 7-of-11 for 122 yards and a touchdown.
“For a first time varsity start, I probably couldn’t have asked for anything more from him,” said Vroman. “He did a great job throwing under pressure and came up huge for us tonight.
“You know as a sophomore you are going to have some nerves, but I thought he was very composed. He showed a lot of poise.”
Huntingdon, which defeated Philipsburg-Osceola last season on a last-second fourth down touchdown pass, looked good in the first quarter.
After holding the Mounties on fourth down at their own 18, the Bearcats pushed right down the field scoring on a 24 pass from Eric Mykut to Tyler Long. A Drew Wilson PAT made it 7-0 with 3:42 to play in the first quarter.
“We kind of had that deer in the headlights look there at the start of the game,” said Vroman. “But we made some adjustments after halftime and I thought we played a lot better.”
The Mounties were forced to punt on their next possession, but got the ball back just three plays later when Lucas Peterson picked off a Mykut pass.
Just four plays later Jones rumbled five yards into the end zone for the score. A Carson Long PAT tied the game with 10:43 to play in the first half.
Philipsburg-Osceola’s defense forced its second fumble of the night on Huntingdon’s next drive, but it was recovered by Bearcat lineman Malachi Shelton.
Huntingdon pushed down to the Mountie 22, but a big tackle for loss by Colton Chapman and an incomplete pass forced them to turn it over on downs.
Neither team was able to get it in the end zone before the half, leaving it tied 7-7.
The Mounties rectified that on their very first drive of the second half, getting a huge Meyers to Jones 52-yard pass play that set up a six-yard plunge from Sam McDonald for the score.
The kick was blocked, but P-O took the 13-7 lead, one they would never be in danger of relinquishing.
After forcing a Bearcat punt, the Mounties drove 71 yards on nine plays for their third touchdown of the game.
This time, Meyers hit a wide open Peterson for a 32-yard touchdown pass. P-O went for two, and Meyers hit McDonald for the conversion to make it 21-7 with 3:51 to play in the third quarter.
“That was a huge play for us,” Vroman said of the conversion. “When you get the extra point blocked, especially with Carson being automatic ... we had to get that point back.
“I felt like this was the drive to do it. It gave us a spark and was a big turning point in the game for us.”
Huntingdon looked to be pushing down the field on its next possession but a Jones sack forced the Bearcats to go for it on fourth-and-five before coming up short.
Jones punched in another score, this time from 33 yards out on Philipsburg-Osceola’s next possession.
Another Long PAT gave the Mounties a 28-7 lead with 7:39 to play in the game.
Huntingdon got down to the Mountie 29 but big pass breakups by Peterson and McDonald and a near interception by Parker Lamb, gave P-O back the ball.
The Mounties didn’t waste the opportunity, giving Jones the ball one final time with 57.6 seconds remaining in the game. He scored his third TD of the night and Long booted the PAT to set the final at 35-7.
“We had four sophomores up on the line tonight and I thought they did good,” Vroman said. “They played some last year and that helps with the experience, but they are still sophomores.
“I also thought Alex Knepp did a pretty nice job going against the option,” Vroman said. “You have a lot of downblocking and it’s not easy when they are playing like that. But he did a good job tonight.”
McDonald finished the night with 48 yards on nine carries, while Dayton Barger had 42 yards on nine carries.
Seven different Mounties ran the ball or had a catch in the game.
“We want to continue to mix it up,” Vroman said. “We had five kids catch the ball tonight. We try to spread it around and force people into different look.
“The offense is a little different than last year. Zack is a different type of a quarterback than Ben Gustkey was. But we are still doing the same thing and spreading it around.”
Philipsburg-Osceola outgained Huntingdon 319-212 and forced five Bearcat fumbles, recovering one.
The Mounties (1-0) return to action on Friday at Penn Cambria in another Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference matchup.