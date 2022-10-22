PHILIPSBURG — Montgomery coach Christian Diggs said he knew his team had to “weather the storm” when they made the near two hour trek to take on Philipsburg-Osceola.
The Red Raiders had just 16 healthy players of the 28 on their roster, but that didn’t stop the storm of the Mounties from coming in a 64-7 dominating win on Friday.
“They are young, but they got some athletes. They are going to be a tough team in the next year or two,” Diggs said of P-O. “They are well coached. They are doing all the right things. They got a lot of momentum to build off of this offseason for sure.”
The Mounties raced out to an early 21-point advantage in the first quarter, and never looked back. They also capitalized on all five turnovers — three interceptions and two fumble recoveries — that were forced.
In all, P-O had six different players find the endzone with Jakodi Jones, Dayton Barger and Sam McDonald each score two touchdowns a piece. McDonald had an offensive and defensive score.
“It’s been the thing all year. We have a lot of backs running the football,” Mounties coach Jeff Vroman said. “The carries are spread out. Even in the receiving game, I think we have nine or ten kids that have caught footballs this year. We are trying to build on becoming a more diverse offense. It doesn’t happen overnight in high school.”
Most of the game saw Montgomery start deep in their own territory, which Vroman credited his kickers Carson Long and Hank Hazelton for their kickoffs. The Red Raiders were sloppy with bad snaps and quick 3-and-outs.
P-O quickly took advantage.
On their first drive, the Mounties only went 27 yards after a shanked punt that saw Jones finish the drive off with a one-yard carry. After forcing another 3-and-out, P-O went 49 yards — two passes for 50 yards from Ben Gustkey to Dawson Snyder (32 yards) and Nick Johnson (18). Snyder capped the drive off with a one-yard dive, and it was 14-0 Mounties halfway through the quarter.
Montgomery had a drive stall at their own 35, which P-O scored on its possession with Gustkey and Johnson connecting for an 18-yard score through the air.
“The short field helps you in the score of things. Defensively, I thought we did a nice job up front controlling the line of scrimmage,” Vroman said, “The kickoff game we pinned them deep, that’s key when you look at some of the turnovers, credit to Hank and Carson.”
The Red Raiders’ ensuing possession saw them turn the ball over on downs as a botched snap on the punt attempt was downed at their own 3. The Mounties needed just two plays, Gustkey’s two-yard run was the score to go up 28-0 at the start of the second quarter.
The next Montgomery possession, it fumbled the ball away at its 13. Barger went 13 yards untouched and the rout was on. McDonald got his first score of the game on the next Red Raiders’ possession, when he returned an interception 45 yards.
P-O tacked on one more score before the half with Jones rumbling in from one-yard out to lead 50-0 at the break. Barger’s second score of the night came with 8:52 left in the third quarter when he went 45 yards to the house.
McDonald finished off the scoring for the Mounties, and the night, with a 43-yard run that saw him weave through the internal line, and then broke free from the pack.
“We approached this game, the same way we have every other football game,” Vroman said. “I was just happy that we came out and executed early. We’ve been off to some slow starts. Last week, the first two drives, we let them get excited and score. Tonight, it was good to see us get that momentum early. I’m very proud of the kids’ effort. I’m proud of the work they put in this week.”
Vroman
Takeaway
We are such a young football team. When I say young, we have two freshmen starting up front and a sophomore. I was pleased with some things I saw from them tonight especially when they stacked the line of scrimmage and they started running stunts. We got a lot of things accomplished up front with those young kids. OVerall, it was a positive. We got a lot of positives out of it. I told the kids this is about us getting better. We got to continue to get better day by day.
Gameplan knowing what you had
Complete game?
The most complete game, I’ll say the most complete half. The second half, we had different pieces in there and were still working at it.
Diggs
Takeaway
We just got to keep positive. We are light on numbers. We play some tough teams. I think we have 16 healthy right now. We got to weather the storm, find a positive from a negative and keep building from it.
P-O
They are young, but they got some athletes. They are going to be a tough team in the next year or two. They are well coached. They are doing all the right things. They got a lot of momentum to build off of this offseason for sure.
Started with 28 Tough?
It’s tough for everybody. It’s already tough starting with 28 kids. A couple of guys never even played football before. We have guys that are asked to go 3, 4 or 5 ways and they are not getting out of the game. Your body can only take so many hits. They are doing a great job though. I’m super proud of them. Everyone is sticking to it and no one is quitting on us. They understand the situation we are in and staying tough.