PHILIPSBURG — The Philipsburg-Osceola boys basketball team returns just three letterwinners from its 15-8 season which saw the Mounties win their first playoff game since 1996.
Back are seniors Jake DeSimone and Oliver Harpster, along with junior Nick Johnson for third-year head coach T.J. Anderson.
All three played a pivotal role last season, along with graduated seniors Jeremy Whitehead, Colby Hahn and Tristan Doyle.
“Losing players like this was a concern and a goal for our offseason programs,” said Anderson. “The goal was for each player to add 30 percent more to their game. This would make-up for what we would be missing this season from these three. We knew we couldn’t replace them, but we can honor them by getting better each day.”
The Mounties will also return several other players who saw time in varsity games last season, including juniors Brandon Hahn and Cam Mason, along with seniors Logan Phillippi, Shane Parish and Nick Wolfinger.
Philipsburg-Osceola also welcomes six freshmen to the squad to help fill out its roster this season.
“This will be a good mix of older guys and a few younger players,” Anderson said. “We will look to build the program this year with the leadership of our older players. We asked them to focus on getting stronger, shooting and these things.”
Anderson has been excited about his younger players this season and says some could see plenty of time in varsity games.
“I will start with Zack Meyers,” he said. “Zack has the ability to play numerous positions which helps us in so many ways. Parker Lamb gives us more depth at the point guard and shooting guard positions. Ryan McClure and Connor Matia both will add depth to two different positions as well. Aaron Henninger has been one of the hardest working players we have this offseason.”
Anderson said the team is continuing to buy into the program and because of that he says they will continue to see improvement because of it.
The team is still working on getting its concepts down offensively and defensively for the upcoming season.
Anderson would not comment on a set starting five, saying he continues to evaluate all positions for the season.
The main goals for the Mounties are to stay healthy and work hard.
“Our hard work and culture will give us a chance to achieve any goals we put in front of us,” Anderson said.
Overall, Anderson said he is excited to see what the season will bring.
“This is the first time since coaching at P-O that we have been this young,” he said. “This can be a gift and a curse. With most younger players you will see them play well some nights and not so well the other nights.
“We believe their development is the key to a successful season. We are excited for the upcoming season. We hope the fans will come out and support us again this season.”
Anderson, who will be assisted by Greg Whitehead again, brought on former Lady Mounties head coach Doug Myers as his assistant. He will coach the junior varsity team.
“Coach Myers brings over 30 years of coaching experience,” said Anderson. “We will be able to utilize his coaching knowledge, which will help us as a program moving forward.”
Philipsburg-Osceola opens the season on Dec. 12, hosting Clearfield.
Roster
Seniors
*Jake DeSimone, *Oliver Harpster, Shane Parish, Logan Phillippi, Nick Wolfinger.
Juniors
Christian Delozier, Brandon Hahn, *Nick Johnson, Camden Mason.
Sophomores
Siler Dixon, Lucas Peterson, Nassir Watson.
Freshmen
Aaron Henninger, Parker Lamb, Ryan McClure, Zack Meyers, Sam Vesnesky.
*Denotes returning letterwinners.
Schedule
December
12—Clearfield. 15—Bald Eagle Area. 19—at Tyrone. 21—at Moshannon Valley. 28—Philipsburg-Osceola Christmas Tournament. 29—Philipsburg-Osceola Christmas Tournament.
January
1—Huntingdon. 5—Penns Valley. 9—Bellefonte. 12—at Hollidaysburg. 14—East Juniata. 17—at Clearfield. 19—at Bald Eagle Area. 24—Tyrone. 27—Huntingdon. 31—at Penns Valley.
February
3—at Bellefonte. 7—Hollidaysburg. 9—Moshannon Valley. 13—River Valley.
All games begin at 7:30 p.m. unless noted.