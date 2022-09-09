P-O volleyball letterwinners
The Philipsburg-Osceola volleyball team returns just two letterwinners for 2022 in Reese Hazelton, left, and Sophie Granville.

 Photo by Jaclyn Yingling

PHILIPSBURG — Despite starting the young season 3-0, the Philipsburg-Osceola volleyball team has had to fill many holes from last season’s Final Four run.

The Lady Mounties return just two letterwinners in two-time Progressland Player of the Year Reese Hazelton and Sophie Granville, who missed the 2021 season with an ACL injury.

