PHILIPSBURG — Despite starting the young season 3-0, the Philipsburg-Osceola volleyball team has had to fill many holes from last season’s Final Four run.
The Lady Mounties return just two letterwinners in two-time Progressland Player of the Year Reese Hazelton and Sophie Granville, who missed the 2021 season with an ACL injury.
“We lost a wealth of experience from last year’s team,” said P-O head coach Dave Eckberg. “One challenge is building team chemistry with a lot of new varsity players. Losing that many quality players also means we will have to find a way to keep our practices competitive.”
Hazelton is the lone starter back from last year’s 2021 squad that went 20-1 and lost in the Western Finals in five sets to Greensburg Central Catholic.
Granville helped the team by doing stats and giving moral support and it was the love the game that kept her wanting to come back.
“Sophie is back to the form she had prior to her injury,” said Eckberg. “It’s been a long, tough road for her; but she worked very hard to get back into game shape. She loves the sport and I think that kept her motivated during her recovery.”
The Lady Mounties did try to plan ahead knowing they’d be graduating much of their lineup after last year. Eckberg tried to play as many girls as he could in varsity matches to help gain some experience. He said that has helped out some.
“Yes, anytime you can get a young player into a varsity competition, even the experience of being out there on the court and getting used to the speed of the game helps build confidence,” said Eckberg.
The Lady Mounties not only lost their four-year setter, but their libero, right-side hitter and several key back row players. Eckberg will look to some of his youngest team members to help fill those spots.
“We have been working some freshmen in at the right side hitting position,” he said. “Adi Jarrett, Emily Gustkey, Ava Bainey and Crosby Holt have all been getting some practice reps with the varsity team.”
Eckberg said the team will deviate from its old offense that ran just one setter in Progressland and all-state player Kalista Butler.
“With two new setters, we are still working on consistency and connections with our hitters,” he said. “We also have to develop our young right side hitters so they can be an offensive threat. We have two really dynamic outside hitters, but we want to develop some balance offensively so that other teams can’t sell out on defending our outsides.”
He says so far the team has been keeping with the same rotation.
“We have a lineup that has been pretty consistent throughout the preaseason practices and our scrimmages,” said Eckberg. “For the first time in a while, we will be running a 6-2 offense with two setters. There are some challenges with this offense, but we are working through things.”
So far, Eckberg says, Hazelton and Granville have done all they can to try and prepare their teammates for the challenges of the Mountain League.
“I really like the leadership I am seeing from Reese and Sophie,” he said. “They are embracing the challenge of trying to find our identity as a team. All of the pieces are there for us to have a successful season. I’ve liked our serving so far. I was concerned because we lost all but one of our starting servers from last year. That is hard to replace. But our percentage has been solid and we are keeping pressure on our opponents.”
Despite all of the challenges, Eckberg said the girls want to keep their expectations high.
Recommended Video
“We want to keep the bar high,” he said. “Our first goal is to win the Mountain League title. We have scheduled really strong competition at our varsity tournaments to help us reach that goal.”
Eckberg will be assisted by long-time coach Chelsey Markel, along with volunteer assistants Mandy Lumadue and Annie Kost. Mandi Bush and Brad Wood have taken over the junior high program.
The Lady Mounties head to the Wilson High School Tournament this weekend.
Roster
Juniors
Lauren Dugan, *Sophie Granville, *Reese Hazelton, Annie Johnson, Maddy Lumadue, AJ Romano, Ava Ropert, Ali Sankey, Lenora Levonick.
Sophomores
Alaina Bamat, Natalie Betz, Alayna Curtorillo, Ashley Faust, Megan Johnson, Samantha Stoncil, Ella Wallace.
Freshmen
Ava Bainey, Daisy Glessner, Emily Gustkey, Crosby Holt, Adi Jarrett, Abby Stouse, Aubrey Wisor.
*Denotes returning letterwinners.
Schedule
September
10—at Wilson Tournament, 8:30 a.m. 13—Clearfield. 15—at Penns Valley. 20—at Bald Eagle Area. 22—at Hollidaysburg. 27—Bellefonte. 29—Tyrone.
October
4—at Huntingdon. 6—at Clearfield. 8—at State College Tournament, 9 a.m. 11—Penns Valley. 13—Bald Eagle Area. 18—Hollidaysburg. 20—Central Mountain. 22—at Clarion Tournament, 8:30 a.m.
All games begin at 7 p.m. unless noted.