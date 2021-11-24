PHILIPSBURG — After reaching several new milestones last season, the Philipsburg-Osceola boys basketball team is hoping to add even more this season.
The Mounties won 11 games during the 2020-21 season, received the second seed for the District 6 Class AA playoffs and hosted its first-ever playoff game, which the Mounties won for the first time since 1996-97 season.
To get back to that point, Philipsburg-Osceola will have the fill the loss of Progressland Player of the Year Ryan Whitehead, as well as Aaron Depto and Kyle Hahn.
The Mounties plan to rely heavily on their five letterwinners, including Progressland first teamer Jeremy Whitehead and second teamer Jake DeSimone.
Whitehead averaged 10.8 points per game and 5.2 rebounds per game. He was an above average free throw shooter, making 29-of-49 shots from the line. The senior averaged 2.3 assists and 1.4 steals per game.
Also back are senior Tristan Doyle, junior Oliver Harpster and sophomore Nick Johnson.
“I can go on and on about this team,” said second-year head coach T.J. Anderson. “This is one of the best teams that I have ever coached. They continue to buy into the process of getting better each day.”
The Mounties also bring back senior Colby Hahn, juniors Logan Phillippi and Dawson Snyder, along with sophomore Brandon Hahn.
The team has added senior Parker Matson, junior Shane Parish, sophomores Christian Delozier and Cam Mason, as well as freshman Lucas Peterson to the team.
The Mounties have continued to compete in the offseason, playing recreation league basketball and went 38-8 during that span.
“I would say we are bigger, faster and stronger than last year’s team,” Anderson said. “We added some key younger players, so we became deeper than last year’s team. Our style of play can adapt to any team we face this season.”
Despite the positives, Anderson said the Mounties are still working on things in the gym.
“We must continue to get better and learn to become disciplined with our offense and defense at times,” he said. “We are aware of the issues and have a plan to fix these things before the season starts.”
Philipsburg-Osceola opens the season on Dec. 13 at Clearfield.
Roster
Seniors
*Tristan Doyle, Colby Hahn, Parker Matson, *Jeremy Whitehead.
Juniors
*Jake DeSimone, *Oliver Harpster, Shane Parish, Logan Phillippi, Dawson Snyder, Nick Wolfinger.
Sophomores
Christian Delozier, Brandon Hahn, *Nick Johnson, Camden Mason.
Freshmen
Lucas Peterson.
*Denotes returning letterwinners.
Schedule
December
13—at Clearfield. 16—at Bald Eagle Area. 20—Tyrone. 22—Moshannon Valley. 28—West Branch. 29—Curwensville.
January
3—Huntingdon. 6—at Penns Valley. 10—at Bellefonte. 13—Hollidaysburg. 17—at Moshannon Valley. 18—Clearfield. 21—Bald Eagle Area. 25—at Tyrone. 28—at Huntingdon. 29—at East Juniata, 6:30 p.m.
February
1—Penns Valley. 4—Bellefonte. 8—at Hollidaysburg. 9—St. Joseph’s Academy. 11—at Penn Manor.
All games begin at 7:30 p.m. unless noted.