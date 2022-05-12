PHILIPSBURG — After scoring a big win over Bellefonte, who was undefeated in the Mountain League, on Monday, the Philipsburg-Osceola baseball team avoided the let down with a 17-2 defeat of visiting Penns Valley.
The Mounties sent Colby Hahn to the hill against the Rams for the second time this season.
In that game on April 14, Hahn got the win in a wild 16-11 game.
This time, he had much easier path to the win, allowing just two earned runs on six hits and three walks.
“Last time we played these guys it was 16-11,” Mounties head coach Doug Sankey said. “They have some really good hitters. We threw Colby again ... I don’t think that means a whole lot seeing the same kid twice in the same season.
“Every game we have played this year has been close. It’s nice to get some other kids who deserve to play in.”
Philipsburg-Osceola scored the first run, getting on the board in the bottom of the first inning.
Ben Gustkey singled into center, then stole second base. Parker White had a two-out single to plate him.
The Mounties added six more runs in the bottom of the second.
David Meersand, Parker Scaife and Brandon Hahn were all issued walks to load the bases by Rams starter Hunter Lyons.
Lyons then hit Gustkey to force home Meersand and give the Mounties a 2-0 advantage.
Jake DeSimone widened the lead by clearing the bases with a triple into left-center field, plating Scaife, Hahn and Gustkey to make it 6-0.
Jeremy Whitehead hit a long fly ball to right, bringing home DeSimone to stake Hahn to a 7-0 lead.
“A lot of guys had some really good at-bats ... Jake and Parker there early on. Parker with that two-out RBI and Jake with the big hit with two strikes. I thought that made a difference there.”
Penns Valley finally pushed a run across the plate in the top of the third inning as Hayden Houser was hit by a pitch with one out. He stole second before a single by McClain Welshans moved him to third.
The Mounties looked to be out of it with a double play ball, but they were only able to get the out at second, leaving Houser to score to cut to 7-1.
Philipsburg-Osceola got the run back quickly in the bottom of the frame.
Brandon Hahn reached on a one-out error before Gustkey and DeSimone both walked to load the bases. A fielder’s choice scored Hahn, and the overthrow past first allowed Gustkey to come home.
That was followed with two RBI singles from White and Colby Hahn, respectively, who brought home DeSimone and Whitehead to make it 11-1.
White later scored on a grounder by Meersand to make it 12-1.
The Rams scored their final run in the top of the fourth as Owen Miller led off with a single into left.
He moved to second on a single by Miles Brooks before he came home on a single into center by Malachi Thompson, cutting it to 12-2.
The Mounties finished the game off in the bottom of the fourth, invoking the Mercy Rule by scoring five runs to make it 17-2.
Whitehead had a bases-clearing double, while Aiden Minarchick had an RBI grounder. The other run scored on an error on Minarchick’s fielder’s choice.
Whitehead finished the game five RBIs, while DeSimone had three RBIs and three runs scored. White had three hits, three runs scored and two RBIs.
Colby Hahn improved to 4-0 on the season.
“We have a doubleheader tomorrow. It’s tough to try and play that many games in a week.
“Colby is our number two. And people say, ‘aren’t you going to save him for Hollidaysburg?’ But we don’t save anybody for anybody. You just win the game that’s in front of you. That’s my philosophy. I see how that ends.
“He did his job today and Dave did his job on Monday (against Bellefonte). So we still have Nick and Parker and Denny and Brandon. We will be alright.”
Philipsburg-Osceola improved to 11-4 and 11-1 in the Mountain League. The Mounties travel to Hollidaysburg today for a doubleheader.
Penns Valley—2
Houser 2b 2110, Welshans rf 3010, Brodzina c 2001, Houtz ss 1000, Miller 1b 2110, Lyons p 1000, Greene p 1000, Brungart p 0000, Confer p 0000, Meyer 3b 2010, Brooks cf 2010, Thompson lf 2011. Totals: 18-2-6-2.
Philipsburg-Osceola—17
Gustkey c 1411, DeSimone cf 2313, Whitehead dh 4115, Prestash rf 0100, White ss 3332, C. Hahn p 2011, Knepp ph 0000, Coudriet 2b 3011, Minarchick ph 1001, Meersand 3b 2101, Scaife 1b 2100, B. Hahn rf 1200, Harpster ph 0100. Totals: 21-17-8-15.
Score by Innings
Penns Valley 001 1— 2 6 2
P-O 165 5—17 8 0
Errors—Houtz 3, Miller Meyer. LOB—Penns Valley 6, Philipsburg-Osceola 7. 2B—Houser. Whitehead. 3B—DeSimone. SF—Whitehead. SB—Houser. Gustkey, Whitehead, White 2, Meersand. HBP—Houser. Gustkey.
Pitching
Penns Valley: Lyons—1 2/3 IP, 5 H, 7 R, 7 ER, 4 BB, 1 SO. Greene—2/3 IP, 2 H, 5 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 0 SO. Brungart—2/3 IP, 1 H, 5 R, 3 ER, 4 BB, 0 SO. Confer—1/3 IP< 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 0 SO.
Philipsburg-Osceola: C. Hahn—4 IP, 6 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 3 SO.
WP—C. Hahn (4-0). LP—Lyons.