The battle for the Luther Trophy came down to just one point on Friday night at Rogers Stadium, as host Bellefonte eked past Philipsburg-Osceola 9-8 on Senior Night.
The Mounties took the early lead, as they pushed deep into Bellefonte territory before turning the ball over on downs.
Philipsburg-Osceola then got a safety to lead the Raiders 2-0 early in the first quarter.
The Mounties were forced to punt on their next posession, and the Raiders pushed right down the field, culminating in a Trevor Johnson keeper. The PAT attempt was blocked by the P-O line.
Bellefonte scored one more time before the half, as Logan Procter booted a 31-yard field goal to give the hosts a 9-2 lead with 11 seconds remaining in the second quarter.
The Mounties once again started another trek down the field, pushing down to the Raider 35, but a Logan Williams interception of a Ben Gustkey pass, allowed Bellefonte to get the ball back.
The Mountie defense came up big again with 3:44 left in the third quarter. A sack by Jakodi Jones and Preston Putillion forced Bellefonte into a fourth-and-goal from its own 11.
The Raiders went for the 28-yard field goal, but it was blocked once again by the big men up front.
Philipsburg-Osceola finally took advantage of good field position with 9:36 remaining in the game as Gustkey hooked up with Lucas Peterson for a 35-yard touchdown pass.
The Mounties decided to go for two, but the conversion run was stuffed at the line of scrimmage by the Bellefonte defense.
Philipsburg-Osceola got the ball back one final time at its own 35 with 3:12 to play in the game.
The Mounties pushed down the field and had what looked to be a wide open Nick Johnson for a touchdown on third down, but the ball was overthrown and P-O was forced to make the decision on whether to go for the touchdown or the field goal.
Head coach Jeff Vroman decided for the field goal, sending out sophomore Carson Long for a 39-yard attempt with 1:20 to play in the game.
Bellefonte called a timeout and the student section rushed to get behind the uprights to distract Long.
But the Raider defense blocked the kick, giving the hosts back the ball with just over a minute and a half to play.
A first down run by Trevor Johnson allowed the Raiders to run out the clock to earn their first victory of the season.
Bellefonte improved to 1-4 overall and host Hollidaysburg next Friday.
Philipsburg-Osceola dropped to 1-4 overall. The Mounties host Penns Valley.