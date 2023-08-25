PHILIPSBURG — The Philipsburg-Osceola volleyball team has been heartbreakingly close to winning a state title the last three years.
This year, the Lady Mounties want to end their season with a win.
“Our seniors have already told me that they won’t be satisfied unless they are wearing a gold medal at the end of the season,” said P-O head coach Dave Eckberg. “We have been so close for the last three years. We want to be the best AA team in the state.”
The Lady Mounties return 11 letterwinners including three-time Progressland Player of the Year Reese Hazelton, who is committed to Indiana Unversity.
Also back are seniors Annie Johnson, Sophie Granville, Lauren Dugan, Ava Ropert, Maddy Lumadue and Adrianna Romano, as well as juniors Natalie Betz and Megan Johnson, and sophomores Emily Gustkey and Adi Jarrett.
“We hope to start the year off with the chemistry that we had to cultivate throughout last season,” Eckberg said. “The kids know that they can compete at a high level. We need to step on the court in our first match and show the confidence that comes with that.”
Philipsburg-Osceola is ranked third in the state in the Pennsylvania Volleyball Coaches Association preseason Class AA poll, behind defending state champ Freeport and defending state runner-up York Catholic.
The Lady Mounties are in a bit of a different situation this season, after bringing back just two letterwinners in 2022.
With a year under their belt as starters, Eckberg hopes that experience helps them in tough situations.
“The main thing would be the experience we gained from playing on that stage,” he said. “When the stakes get high, it can bring out some nerves. This year, we will have a dozen players who can start the season by saying...’we’ve been there.’”
Philipsburg-Osceola will face a tougher schedule with the merging of the Mountain League into the Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference.
“We will have some new teams, new gyms, and new student sections to get acclimated to this year,” said Eckberg. “But I think that our post-season runs over the last few years will have us ready for this challenge.”
The Lady Mounties have 15-player varsity roster.
Overall, Philipsburg-Osceola has about 30 girls in the program, a testament to the success the team has had the last few years.
“It helps to have such a high level of interest in the sport,” Eckberg said. “We don’t have to worry about our numbers being low. It does create challenges running practices; but I’m fortunate to have Coach (Chelsey) Markel, Mandy Lumadue, and former players Annie Kost and Sadie Granville helping out in the gym as volunteers.”
Markel has been a mainstay for Eckberg, coming on as an assistant at the start of his tenure.
“I can’t say enough about how valuable it is to have had the consistency that Coach Markel has provided since she became my assistant,” Eckberg said.
“Anytime that I talk with fellow coaches, in any sport, the common theme is how many more demands there are these days than there were, say ten years ago. Having someone who can help with all of these challenges goes so far in keeping the program running on all cylinders. We wouldn’t be where we are without her dedication.”
Philipsburg-Osceola named both Hazelton and Granville as its team captains. They are the lone two letterwinners from the 2022 season.
“We have great leadership from our team captains, Reese and Sophie,” said Eckberg. “They compete hard all the time, during matches and at practice. It sets a high bar for the other girls and they have responded very well. We had a lot of players working hard in the off season to improve. It showed at our first scrimmage this past Saturday.”
The team has been working on several things, including sharing the workload. The Lady Mounties rotated a lot of girls last season, but the bulk of the workload still fell on Hazelton.
“We want to be able to share the workload more evenly this year,” Eckberg said. “The more that we can show other teams that all of our hitters can score points, the less predictable we become. Our focus has been on having four hitters ready to attack anytime the ball is on our side of the net.
“Being able to get a lot of players into game situations helps us compete harder in practice. Having more kids who are “battle tested” allows us to push each other in our own gym. In that type of practice environment, everyone gets better.”
The Lady Mounties open the season on Tuesday at Penns Valley.
Roster
Seniors
Lauren Dugan, Sophie Granville, Reese Hazelton, Annie Johnson, Lenora Levonick, Maddy Lumadue, Adrianna Romano, Ava Ropert, Ali Sankey.
Juniors
Natalie Betz, Megan Johnson.
Sophomores
Ava Bainey, Emily Gustkey, Crosby Holt, Adi Jarrett.
*Denotes returning letterwinners.
Schedule
August
29—at Penns Valley. 31—Clearfield.
September
5—Chestnut Ridge. 7—Hollidaysburg. 9—at Wilson Tournament, 8:30 a.m. 12—Tyrone. 14—Forest Hills, 6 p.m. 19—at Bishop Guilfoyle. 21—Bellefonte. 26—at Bald Eagle Area. 28—at Central Cambria.
October
3—Central. 5—at Somerset. 7—at State College Tournament, 8 a.m. 9—at Central Mountain. 10—at Bellwood-Antis. 12—at Huntingdon. 17—Penns Valley. 19—at Clearfield. 21—LHAC Championship.
All matches begin at 7 p.m. unless noted.