Weather Alert

...STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL IMPACT CLEARFIELD AND CAMBRIA COUNTIES THROUGH 145 AM EDT... At 109 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near DuBois to Homer City. Movement was east at 50 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include... DuBois, Clearfield, Ebensburg, Nanty-Glo, Sandy, Northern Cambria, Woodland, Curwensville, Patton, Cresson, Gallitzin, Penfield, Hyde, Loretto, Hastings, Plymptonville, Rockton, Carrolltown, Sankertown and Jeffries. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. && MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN; MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH