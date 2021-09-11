PHILIPSBURG — Philipsburg scored on a 69-yard pass from Ben Gustkey to Nick Johnson in the second period, then stopped Huntingdon deep in Mountaineer territory late in the game to earn a 7-6 victory, its first of the season.
The Mounties improve to 1-2 for the fall, while the Bearcats slip to 0-3.
“We have a resilient group of kids,” said Philipsburg coach Jeff Vroman. “It was great to see them step up tonight, especially on a goal line stand with the game at stake. We have a lot of work to do, but first we have to learn to win and tonight we accomplished that.”
Huntingdon dominated possession in the first quarter, but couldn’t get into the end zone. The Bearcats ran 16 plays from scrimmage to only three by the Mounties.
Philipsburg got things going on its first possession of the second period, marching 98 yards in eight plays. The Mounties ran the ball seven times for 29 yards, then Gustkey connected with Johnson down the right sideline for the scoring bomb. Carson Long booted what proved to be the game-winning PAT.
Neither team came close to scoring the rest of the first half.
After stopping Philipsburg’s first possession of the second half, the Bearcats march from their own 30 to the Mounties 27 before a third-down fumble was recovered by Philipsburg’s Dominic Shaw.
Huntingdon stopped the Mounties and got the ball back at their own 35. The Bearcats got into Philipsburg territory, but a mis-handled exchange on a third down running play led to a fumble recovered by Dayton Barger.
Philipsburg stalled on that possession and put itselft in a deep hole with a snap over the punters’ head on fourth day.
Huntingdon took over at the 26 and moved the ball to a fourth-and-two run from the four that Philipsburg stopped.
When their next possession stalled, Philipsburg’s Parker Matson launched a 58-yard punt to force the Bearcats to start at their own 22 with less than four minutes in the game.
Huntingdon struck quickly with Ashton Steele finding Jackson Foster on the left side. Steele hit him in stride and he outran a defender for a 78-yard touchdown with 3:24 left in the game.
The Bearcats went for the win with a run for the two-point conversion, but Philipsburg stopped Steele just short of the goal line to keep the lead.
Philipsburg ran out the clock to get the win.
“Huntingdon controlled the line of scrimmage all night, but we were able to make one more play than they did to win,” Vroman concluded.
The Mounties will be on the road to Penns Valley Friday night.