Philipsburg-Osceola girls golf LW
Buy Now

The Philipsburg-Osceola girls golf team returns three letterwinners from last season. From left, are Jocey Williams and Camden Potter. Missing from the photo is Olivia Hutton.

 Photo by Jaclyn Yingling

PHILIPSBURG — The Philipsburg-Osceola girls golf team returns three letterwinners for the 2022 season, something that excites head coach Jennifer Johnston.

Back are Olivia Hutton, Camden Potter and Jocey Williams.

Recommended Video

Tags

Trending Food Videos