PHILIPSBURG — The Philipsburg-Osceola girls golf team returns three letterwinners for the 2022 season, something that excites head coach Jennifer Johnston.
Back are Olivia Hutton, Camden Potter and Jocey Williams.
✓ Unlimited theprogressnews.com access 24/7
✓ Unlimited e-Edition access 24/7
✓ The best local, regional and national news in sports, politics, business and more!
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Day Pass
|$1.99
|for 1 day
|Monthly
|$11.95
|for 31 days
|Six Months
|$69.95
|for 180 days
|Annual
|$139.95
|for 365 days
As a current print subscriber, you receive 24/7 access to our website and online e-edition at no additional charge. All you have to do is activate your access. To activate digital access, you will need your account number. You can find your account number on any recent subscription notice or bill.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
PHILIPSBURG — The Philipsburg-Osceola girls golf team returns three letterwinners for the 2022 season, something that excites head coach Jennifer Johnston.
Back are Olivia Hutton, Camden Potter and Jocey Williams.
“I am expecting leadership,” said Johnston of her letterwinners. “Camden and Olivia both have been playing since they were freshmen, and Jocey is in her second year.
“I expect them to be role models for the first-year girls and keep morale up.”
There is a total of eight girls on the roster, counting the three letterwinners.
They are seniors Reagan Thorp and Willow Phillips, along with juniors Madeline Cartwright, Mia Koptchak and Baylie Vroman.
“I am exceptionally pleased,” Johnston said about the number of girls out. “I knew I was only going to have two or three returning players, so to end up with eight is incredible.”
So far, Johnston has been pleased with the progress of the girls new to the game.
“There is a lot of potential,” she said. “Several of the girls are just natural athletes so even though this may be their first year, they are striking the ball well.”
The Lady Mounties are still working on their short game.
“Chipping and putting are the hardest parts of the game, but the most important,” Johnston said.
“We are working very hard on eliminating three + putts.”
While there are a total of eight girls, that does give Johnston some wiggle room with filling her starting lineup.
“I am allowed to take six girls to each match,” she said. “Therefore, I have them play before each match and take the lowest scores. With eight girls out, I want everyone to get a chance to play, so I also take into account the amount of work and dedication I see from each girl. I try to rotate the sixth player so that everyone is afforded an opportunity to play in a match.”
Johnston said the team’s biggest goal this season is to just do their best.
“I just want to see improvement from everyone, but most importantly, have fun,” she said. “My goal is that these girls end up with a love of the game. This is one sport you can play long after your high school days are long gone!”
Johnston is being assisted by volunteer coach Cathy Greenland.
Philipsburg-Osceola heads to Clearfield on Wednesday.
Roster
Seniors
Willow Phillips, *Camden Potter, Reagan Thorp, *Jocey Williams.
Juniors
Madeline Cartwright, *Olivia Hutton, Mia Koptchak, Baylie Vroman
*Denotes returning letterwinners.
Schedule
August
31—Quad meet at Clearfield-Curwensville CC, 3 p.m.
September
7—Mountain League Meet at Scotch Valley CC, 3 p.m. 14—at Altoona, 1 p.m.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.