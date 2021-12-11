PHILIPSBURG — The Philipsburg-Osceola girls basketball team opened the season with a 33-19 victory over Moshannon Valley in the Inaugural Taylor Harpster Memorial Tournament on Friday night.
The Lady Mounties led start to finish, taking an 8-4 lead after one quarter and never looking back.
P-O was led by 15 points and eight rebounds from Khendyl Sharrer. Lily Warlow, playing in her first varsity game, finished the night with seven points.
Reagan Thorp added eight rebounds and four points, while both Cassie Butterworth and Ivy Reed had five rebounds.
The Lady Mounties will face Curwensville in the championship game at 4:30 p.m. today.
Moshannon Valley was led by Madison McCoy, also playing her first varsity game, who finished the night with eight points. Six of those points came in the second half.
Riley Wharton added five rebounds and three points, while Sarah McClelland and Ella Berg each had four points. Emily Davis netted five rebounds.
Moshannon Valley plays Harmony in the consolation game of the tournament today at 3 p.m.
Moshannon Valley—19
McClelland 2 0-0 4, Davis 0 0-0 0, Demko 0 0-2 0, Lewis 0 0-0 0, Wharton 1 1-4 3, Berg 2 0-3 4, Mihalko 0 0-4 0, McCoy 4 0-2 8, Clarkson 0 0-0 0. Totals: 9 1-15 19.
Philipsburg-Osceola—33
Sharrer 6 3-5 15, Butterworth 0 0-0 0, Reed 0 2-2 2, Sinclair 0 0-0 0, Thorp 2 0-0 4, Warlow 2 3-6 7, Potter 2 1-4 5, Gallaher 0 0-0 0, Malinich 0 0-0 0, Minarchick 0 0-0 0. Totals: 12 9-17 33.
Score by Quarters
Mo Valley 4 2 8 5—19
P-O 8 11 8 6—33