PHILIPSBURG — After going up 4-0 in the bottom of the first inning against visiting Huntingdon on Thursday, most would have assumed the Mounties would cruise to another win.
But the first meeting between the team ended in an 11-10 slugfest, and the Bearcats didn’t intend to have this round end much different.
Huntingdon took a 9-4 lead before the Mounties rallied back to win 13-9.
“We made a lot mistakes early,” said P-O head coach Doug Sankey. “We just weren’t in the game mentally. But I give them a lot of credit, with TJ (Wildman) and Parker (Lamb) banged up, we have guys out of position. But we still found a way to win.”
After a scoreless top of the first by Mountie starter Denny Prestash, P-O took to the bats pretty quickly.
Ben Gustkey singled before Jake DeSimone doubled him home. DeSimone came home two batters later when Prestash double to make it 2-0.
Jamey Massung blasted a two-run homer over the left center-field fence to make it 4-0 before Huntingdon was able to get out of the jam.
The Bearcats scored three runs in the top of the second inning to cut it to 4-3, thanks to an error and two hits.
Huntingdon tacked on three more runs in the third inning after three walks and two hits to take a 6-4 advantage.
The Bearcats added to that in the top of the fourth inning, thanks to an RBI single from Bowden Woodward and a two-run double from Ryder Sheffield, increasing the lead to 9-4.
Prestash was moved to left field after the Sheffield double as the Mounties brought on Brandon Hahn in relief.
He needed just four pitches to get out of the jam unscathed.
“Denny didn’t have his best stuff today,” Sankey said. “I thought there were a couple of points in the game like when they had the bases loaded, he beared down and got an out. He could have just checked out and gave up a big inning.
“Brandon came in and threw great. He hadn’t thrown in a while, so I was happy about that.”
Philipsburg-Osceola was able to chase Bearcat starter Ashton Steele in the bottom of the fourth inning, scoring six runs on four hits to retake a 10-9 lead.
Prestash had an RBI triple, while both Wildman and DeSimone plated runs on singles. Gustkey had a two-run double, while the sixth run scored on an error in the infield.
Gustkey finished the game with four RBIs, three hits, three runs scored and was a home run shy of the cycle. He is 7-for-10 in his last two games.
“At the beginning of the year, I think he was still a little light (from wrestling),” said Sankey.
“Everything he hit had no carry to it. I think he is finally get his strength back.
“He was our best hitter last year, so it was only a matter of time. He’s just a tough out. He never strikes out. He always puts the ball in play, and now he is hitting it hard.”
Philipsburg-Osceola tacked on three more runs in the bottom of the fifth inning, as Wildman had an RBI double and Gustkey had a two-run single.
A big double play and a quick seventh allowed Hahn to earn the win on the mound. He threw 3 1/3 innings, allowing just two hits and striking out three.
Philipsburg-Osceola improved to 7-2 overall and 5-2 in the Mountain League. The Mounties host State College this afternoon.
Huntingdon—9
Mykut cf 5012, Foster 2b-lf 5021, Marshall c 3000, Garner cr 0000, Steele p-2b 4110, Hack ss 0000, Price dh 2100, Patti dh 1000, B. Woodward 3b 3331, G. Woodward 1b 2310, Sheffield lf 2123, Edmiston p 1000, Wallen rf 4000. Totals: 32-9-10-7-4.
Philipsburg-Osceola—13
Gustkey c 5334, DeSimone cf 3222, Lamb ss 0000, Wildman dh 4022, Kephart pr 0100, Prestash p-lf 4122, Ivicic cr 0100, Emigh rf 2000, Hahn p 2000, Massung 1b 2212, Minarchick 3b 2210, Harpster lf-rf 3100, Knepp ph 1000, McDonald 2b 4000. Totals: 30-13-11-12.
Score by Innings
Huntingdon 033 300 1—9 10 3
P-O 400 630 x—13 11 4
Errors—Minarchick 2, Prestash, DeSimone. LOB—Huntingdon 7, Philipsburg-Osceola. DP—Huntingdon, Philipsburg-Osceola 2. 2B—Mykut, Steele, B. Woodward, Sheffield.
Pitching
Huntingdon: Steele—3 2/3 IP, 8 H, 10 R, 9 ER, 3 BB, 5 SO. Edmiston—2 1/3 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 1 SO.
Philipsburg-Osceola: Prestash—3 2/3 IP, 8 H, 9 R, 8 ER, 6 BB, 4 SO. Hahn—3 1/3 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 3 SO.
WP—Hahn (3-1). LP—Steele.