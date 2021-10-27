JOHNSTOWN — Second-seeded Richland High School fell behind seventh-seeded Philipsburg-Osceola by two goals not even midway through the first half of a PIAA District 6 Class 2A boys quarterfinal playoff on Wednesday night.
Rams center Evan Beglin said his team never panicked in a comeback bid at Herlinger Field.
Beglin provided a boost with a goal to get Richland back in it, and then he tied the score late in the half. After a scoreless second half, Beglin netted the game-winner with 8:29 remaining in overtime.
“We just thought about all our ways we can score. We didn’t underestimate our team,” Beglin said. “We always come back in the second half. We’re always strong. I just believed in our team.”
Richland (14-2-1) will advance to the 6 2A semifinal round against the winner of a Wednesday night game between third-seeded Huntingdon and sixth-seeded Penns Valley.
Philipsburg-Osceola (8-10-1) was eliminated in the first round of the playoffs for a second straight year.
“A quick 2-0 lead,” Mounties coach Shawn Inlow said. “The thing that led to that is we’ve been practicing on using our forwards defensively. The one goal that went in they were going to play a short goal kick to a fullback. We just stepped up into the lanes and dared them to make a pass. They didn’t and we ended up scoring a goal.”
Philipsburg-Osceola senior Ashton Crownover scored 1:43 into the game, and Mounties senior defender Parker Matson made it 2-0 with 24:20 remaining in the opening half.
“The reason we got out to 2-0 and the reason we couldn’t sustain it was that when you get all 11 guys working together, everybody’s taking a man and everyone is taking a passing lane, you’re daring the other team to pass it well,” Inlow said. “Honestly, Richland didn’t do that. They whacked the ball into the corner.
“They had a big 31 (senior Trent Rozich) who is a wonderful player. Their No. 2 (Beglin) got the hat trick, but it took them all day and overtime to do it.”
Beglin’s first goal with 20:31 left in the first half sparked the Rams.
“We had a ball come across and I just had an easy finish on net, top corner,” Beglin said. “I give it right out to the guys. They give me the ball, easy finish, top corner.”
Beglin netted the game-tying goal with 7:47 on the first-half clock.
“The credit goes to our guys completely,” Richland coach Chad Duryea said. “I think they showed their heart. I think they showed they’re consistent and reliable.
“Being down 2-0, having the adversity, finding a way to answer, answer again, and then continuing to press in the second half and finding that goal in overtime,” Duryea said.
Neither team scored during the second half. Beglin scored 6:31 into the scheduled 15-minute overtime period.
“Ball came across, Trent (Rozich) made a good move to load it up for me and I had a good finish,” Beglin said.
Rozich assisted on two goals, and sophomore Tyler Swope had an assist. Senior goal keeper Austin Syfert made eight saves.
Each team finished with 10 shots. Philipsburg-Osceola sophomore keeper Matt Eirich made three saves.
Richland posted advantages in corner kicks (4-3), direct kicks (4-3) and indirect kicks (3-1).
“Evan has been a fantastic finisher for us all year and has scored some big goals in big games,” Duryea said of Beglin. “The guys around him are doing all that dirty work – Trent (Rozich), (Tyler) Swope, (Tyler) Sukenik, Toren. They’re all trying to find him the ball so he has a chance to finish.
“Credit to ‘Syf,’ who made two big saves in the first half to keep us in it.”
Inlow said the Mounties made significant progress this season.
“Last year we went to the playoffs and went out in the first round, and this year again,” Inlow said. “But I think we just gave the No. 2 seed a heck of a scare.
“Early in the game they were panicked, shouting at each other and freaking out. They were losing their composure.
“When they got the one back, we knew we were going to be in for a tussle.”
District 6 Playoffs
Class 2A Quarterfinal
At Herlinger Field
Richland 3, Philipsburg-Osceola 2 (OT)
Philipsburg-Osceola 2 0 0 – 2
Richland 2 0 1 – 3
First Half
1. Ashton Crownover, PO (unassisted) 1:43.
2. Parker Matson (unassisted) 15:40.
3. Evan Beglin (Trent Rozich) 19:29.
4. Evan Beglin (Tyler Swope) 32:13.
Overtime
5. Evan Beglin (Trent Rozich) 6:31.
Shots: Philipsburg-Osceola 10; Richland 10.
Saves: Philipsburg-Osceola (Matt Eirich) 3; Richland (Austin Syfert) 8.
Corner kicks: Philipsburg-Osceola 3; Richland 4.
Records: Philipsburg-Osceola 8-9-1; Richland 13-2-1.