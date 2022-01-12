PHILIPSBURG — Missing five wrestlers on Tuesday night, Philipsburg-Osceola head coach Justin Fye wasn’t sure how his team would fare against Huntingdon.
And, while the Mounties lost another close one, Fye was pleased with how his team wrestled.
“There was a lot of fight tonight,” he said. “We knew coming in that we had four starters out and another guy we could have thrown in there to get a forfeit if we needed it.
“But the guys that were here did a great job of wrestling. The guys that were wrestling tough kids tried to keep the match close and keep themselves in good positions to win. And, some of those guys went out there and got falls for us.”
The match started off at 285, where Huntingdon’s Gunnar Singleton received a forfeit.
The Bearcats garnered six more points at 106, where Liam Simpson got a fall with the Mounties’ Sam McDonald one of the wrestlers out.
Huntingdon grabbed another win at 113 to make it 18-0 before the Mounties got on the scoreboard with a forfeit win for Nick Coudriet at 120.
The Bearcats continued their winning ways at 126 where Landon Dunsmore toppled Ben Gustkey 8-2.
Huntingdon’s Eden Wagner made it 25-6 for the visitors after a 12-1 major decision.
Philipsburg-Osceola started to claw back at 138, as Nate Fleck picked up a big victory over the Bearcats’ Alex Gibson.
Fleck led 5-1 after one period, then took neutral to start the second.
He got a takedown and three nearfall points before pinning Gibson flat in 3:18.
The marquee matchup of the night pitted the Mounties’ Marcus Gable against Huntingdon’s Eric Mykut at 145.
Gable fell behind early as Mykut took him down just seconds into the first period, but he reversed him to score the fall in 1:23.
“We knew coming in that with us forfeiting three weights,” said Fye. “We knew that we were going to have to try and get a matchup we wanted. We won the toss, so our move was to go with Marcus on Mykut.
“Marcus stays in good position. He got down early, but he doesn’t panic. He’s always looking to get bonus points for himself and for the team.”
Huntingdon picked up a 9-3 decision at 152, before the Mounties got another big win at 160.
Luke Hughes had two first-period takedowns en route to a fall in 2:39 over Owen Garlock to cut the Bearcats’ lead to 28-24.
“Nate Fleck came out and had a big win for us,” said Fye. “Luke did a good job, he’s been banged up the last couple of weeks. But he gutted it out the last couple of matches we have needed him.”
Kyler Garner picked up a forfeit at 172, giving the visitors a 34-24 advantage.
Dom Shaw gave the Mounties a chance to win it, scoring a fall in 3:44 over Lincoln Miller to cut the score to 34-30.
But Huntingdon was able to win the final bout of the night by decision, giving the Bearcats a 37-30 victory.
“That was a big win for Dom,” Fye said. “He keeps getting more confidence. If he keeps working on things in the room, he is going to surprise a lot of people. He is better than his record is. He is good on his feet and he keeps getting better on the mat.
“We needed a pin to have a chance in that last match.”
Philipsburg-Osceola dropped to 4-5 and heads to Mifflin County for the Husky Duals on Saturday.
“Hopefully, we get everyone healthy in the next few days,” Fye said. “If we can get our whole lineup healthy, I think we can make some noise here moving forward.
‘The matches we have lost have been three to Tyrone, lost by four to Bellefonte and lost by seven tonight with a bunch of guys out. We are right there. Once we turn that corner and start winning, I think it’s going to be contagious.”
Huntingdon 37,
Philipsburg-Osceola 30
285—Gunnar Singleton, H, won by forfeit. (6-0).
106—Liam Simpson, H, won by forfeit. (12-0).
113—Yocum, H, pinned Kephart, PO, 4:39. (18-0).
120—Coudriet, PO, won by forfeit. (18-6).
126—Dunsmore, H, dec. Gustkey, PO, 8-2. (21-6).
132—Wagner, H, maj. dec. Frantz, PO, 12-1. (25-6).
138—Fleck, PO, pinned Gibson, H, 3:18. (25-12).
145—Gable, PO, pinned Mykut, H, 1:23. (25-18).
152—Grubb, H, dec. Phillips, PO, 9-3. (28-18).
160—Hughes, PO, pinned Garlock, H, 2:39. (28-24).
172—Garner, H, won by forfeit. (34-24).
189—Dom Shaw, PO, pinned Lincoln Miller, H, 3:44. (34-30).
215—Poorman, H, dec. Hensal, PO, 6-2. (37-30).