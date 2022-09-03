PHILIPSBURG — As Philipsburg-Osceola quarterback Ben Gustkey ran into the end zone for a 19-yard score with 5:09 left to play in the game, it looked like the Mounties may have backed visiting Huntingdon into a corner.
But the Bearcats bounced back with two touchdowns in three and a half minutes to take their first victory in two years 14-10.
“Truthfully, they played a better ballgame than we did,” said Mountie head coach Jeff Vroman. “They deserved to win. It’s not tough.
“I saw them playing harder than we did the whole game. It’s not tough when you see that they outplayed us in every facet.”
The first half was a scoreless affair that saw both teams rack up penalties and interceptions.
Huntingdon pushed into Mountie territory on four of its five possessions of the first half, but just couldn’t get into the red zone.
The P-O defense looked good, stopping the Bearcats after a first down got them to the Mountie 19.
But a false start and a big interception from Sam McDonald, stopped the charge and held the game scoreless.
The Mounties continued to move the ball, but penalties, including two false starts in a row stymied the drive.
Huntingdon attempted a 26-yard field goal midway through the third quarter, but the holder fell down after the snap and the Mounties jumped on the ball.
Philipsburg-Osceola got the ball back at their own 16 and moved to the 42 on three rushing plays.
Gustkey then hit a streaking Nick Johnson for a 41-yard pass play that moved them to the Huntingdon 17.
Philipsburg-Osceola got down to the 8, but opted to go for the field goal on fourth down.
Freshman Hank Hazelton split the uprights, giving the Mounties a 3-0 lead with 3.4 seconds to play in the third.
Huntingdon went on a long drive to start the fourth, getting down to the P-O 34 before being forced to punt.
A good return by Dayton Barger set the Mounties up in Huntingdon territory on their next possession.
At the Bearcat 19, Gustkey called his own number, taking in the score. Hazelton added the first PAT of his varsity career, making it 10-0 P-O with 5:09 to play.
The touchdown seemed to wake up the Huntingdon offense, who marched right down the field in less than 18 seconds to score.
Eric Mykut hit Tyler Long for a 49-yard touchdown. Mykut added the PAT to make it 10-7 with 4:51 to play.
The Bearcats forced the Mounties to punt from their own 14. That set Huntingdon up at the Mountie 33.
On a fourth-and-6, Mykut rolled out and hit Ashton Steele, who hauled in the 27-yard pass in with one hand.
“They made plays,” said Vroman. “That was a great catch down there. That was a one-handed grab down there and he caught it.”
Steele punched it in on the very next play and Mykut kicked the PAT, giving Huntingdon a 14-10 lead with 1:21 to play.
Philipsburg-Osceola moved the ball just seven yards on its last possession, turning the ball over on downs.
“It goes back to when we are up 10-0, we have to end it,” Vroman said. “You have to make a play. You can’t let someone on the first play after the kickoff give up a 49-yard touchdown. You can’t do it.”
Gustkey led the Mounties with 60 yards on 15 carries.
Nick Johnson had one catch for 41 yards.
Philipsburg-Osceola (1-1) heads to Tyrone next week.
Huntingdon (1-1) hosts Penns Valley.