PHILIPSBURG — As Philipsburg-Osceola quarterback Ben Gustkey ran into the end zone for a 19-yard score with 5:09 left to play in the game, it looked like the Mounties may have backed visiting Huntingdon into a corner.

But the Bearcats bounced back with two touchdowns in three and a half minutes to take their first victory in two years 14-10.

Recommended Video

Tags

Trending Food Videos