KNOX — The road back to the PIAA finals ended just short of the Philipsburg-Osceola volleyball team’s goal, but head coach Dave Eckberg said they have nothing to hang their heads about.
The Lady Mounties fell in five sets to North Catholic, a team they beat in last year’s Western Finals, on Tuesday night at Keystone High School.
Philipsburg-Osceola led the match 2-0, including a dramatic 31-29 victory in set two, but couldn’t put the match away.
The Lady Trojans bounced back to take the next three, including the match winner 15-12.
“It’s tough,” said Eckberg. “And I told the seniors it’s going to sting. They had a goal for the year, but they can’t be ashamed or linger on just tonight. They won 40 out of the last 42 matches they played and two of those were in state finals and the state semifinals. They just need to keep everything in perspective and remember what they accomplished.
“It was point-for-point all night. It was just two great teams slugging it out.”
The Lady Mounties looked good in the first set, toppling North Catholic 25-19.
The second set seemed to tire P-O, despite winning it 31-29.
“I do think we got a little tired, but we can’t use that as an excuse because they were playing the same game we were,” Eckberg said. “I don’t think they rotated any more players than we did. It just came down to some points here or there.
“They were blocking very well tonight and I think that changed the complexion of the game. We tried to tip a little too much when we needed to swing. But we still had it down to 13-12 in game five.
“In those situations it just comes down to one point here or there. I couldn’t be more prouder of the girls.”
The Lady Mounties had set point several times, finally getting the winning point on a kill by Jayden Perks.
Up 2-0, Philipsburg-Osceola looked to put things away in the third set, but several serving errors helped North Catholic to the 25-13 win.
Once the Lady Trojans got started, it was hard to stop them, as the Lady Mounties found out in the fourth and fifth sets.
But it was untimely errors that eventually hurt Philipsburg-Osceola.
It was the first time Philipsburg-Osceola had been in a five-set match since it’s 2020 playoff win in the PIAA quarterfinals over Maplewood.
Nine seniors played their last match for the Lady Mounties in Kalista Butler, London Cutler, Isabella Curtorillo, Olivia Curtorillo, Paige Jarrett, Janey Johnson, Abby Lumadue, Perks and Josie Tekely.
“They’ve faced unprecedented challenges with what they had to go through with mask wearing and COVID,” said Eckberg. “We had a shortened season and long road trips.
“I’ve said all along it doesn’t bother me as much that we lost the match, it bothers me more I won’t get to coach them again.
“They need to keep their heads up. Hopefully, all of the teamwork and adversity they have had through all of this will help them down the road.”
Philipsburg-Osceola was led by Reese Hazelton’s 36 kills, 17 digs, nine service points and four aces. Perks finished with 10 kills and two blocks, while Butler added 58 assists, nine service points and eight digs.
Cutler tallied 13 digs, 12 service points, eight kills and two blocks. Janey Johnson added 15 digs, while Bella Curtorillo had 13.
Eckberg also wanted to thank the students, fans, families and community for all they have done for the team.
“To see our student section show up like it did and our parents and our booster club, they have been so supportive all the time,” he said. “I can’t thank them enough and they don’t get the credit they deserve, but they support these kids and they fundraise and they show up, and it’s been amazing. There is lots to be proud of.”
P-O finished the season at 20-1.