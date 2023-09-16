PHILIPSBURG — In football, momentum can swing from one team to another in a matter of seconds. On Friday night, Philipsburg-Osceola found this out the hard way in their 43-32 defeat against the Penns Valley.
P-O started the game off hot when the Mounties recovered a muffed kickoff return from the Rams. Just two minutes into the game, junior running back Sam McDonald broke free from a tackle and carried the ball 17 yards into the end zone to put the Mounties up by seven.
Penn Valley would score on the following drive though, capitalizing on several fourth-down conversions. Senior quarterback Jackson Romig would find senior wide receiver John Meyer for an 11-yard touchdown.
The Mounties would then drive the ball down the field on back-to-back possessions, with Jakodi Jones grabbing a one-yard and a three-yard touchdown at the end of each of them, extending their lead to fourteen with under two minutes remaining in the half.
On the impending kickoff though, Meyer would get the Rams back into the game when he took the ball to the house on a 92-yard kickoff return.
After recovering an onside kick at the start of the second half, it would only take the Rams one play to find the end zone, with Romig hitting Meyer yet again for a 52-yard score.
Despite the missed extra point attempt, Penns Valley forced a punt out of the Mounties, giving the Rams the opportunity to take their first lead of the game on the following possession — which they did, courtesy of a 45-yard field goal made by Ty Watson.
Only two points down, Philipsburg-Osceola would drive the ball up the field and kick a 12-yard, Carson Long field goal, taking the score to 24-23, in favor of the Mounties.
Watson would then break free on Penns Valley’s next possession for an untouched, 52-yard touchdown, which P-O responded to with another McDonald rushing touchdown of their own, putting them up 32-29 with just over two minutes left in the game.
From here on out, it would be all Penns Valley though. In a matter of 12 seconds, the Mounties would allow the Rams to score twice — once, courtesy of a two-yard toss-and-catch by Romig to Daniel Kerstetter, and then twice, when freshman quarterback Archer Baughman threw a pick six to Jarrett Stover, all but sealing the game for the Rams.
“I have to give credit to Philipsburg-Osceola; they played an incredibly tough ball game and executed on nearly every side of the ball,” said Rams head coach Martin Tobias. “But despite their good execution, we came to play too and found a way to get out of here with the win.”
Although disappointed with the result, Philipsburg-Osceola Head Coach Jeff Vroman still found positives in tonight’s back-and-fourth contest.
“I know we could’ve won that ball game and I feel like we should’ve won it, but some things just don’t go our way,” Vroman explained. “I am proud of the boys performance tonight though and I’m especially proud of Archer (Baughman).”
He continued, “For a freshman starting at quarterback, I really thought he showed a lot of poise this evening. He was out there making plays, staying composed; for a freshman to be doing that at this level is something that I think he can take a lot of pride in.”
Baughman got his first varsity start when regular starter Zack Meyers was deemed out with illness.
Penns Valley (3-1) hosts winless Bellefonte on Friday.
The Mounties fell to 1-3 and travel to Wingate to take on undefeated Bald Eagle Area on Friday.