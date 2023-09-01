PHILIPSBURG — The number one team in Class AA in the state of Pennsylvania put on a show for its fans in its home opener, as Philipsburg-Osceola swept visiting Clearfield 25-12, 25-12 and 25-12 on Thursday night.
The student section was packed and loud for the first home game of the season, standing throughout and chanting after every big play.
“We knew what we were coming in to,” said Lady Bison head coach Sandy Bailor. “P-O is tough. I’m sure every team knows it. We just have keep working hard. And we are getting better.”
Clearfield did some good things in the game, and there were several long rallies. Lady Mountie head coach Dave Eckberg said he can see the improvement in the Lady Bison.
“Clearfield played some good defense tonight,” he said. “They were digging balls and making us earn our points. So credit to them for coming in here in a tough environment and playing well.”
The Lady Mounties started off with a six-point service run from Reese Hazelton. Teammates Megan Johnson, Sophie Granville and Ava Ropert each had a kill during the run.
After Hazelton’s turn at the service line, however, the Philipsburg-Osceola had only three two-point runs after that, committing four service errors in the set. They finished the night with 12 service errors.
“That is something we need to work on being more consistent in,” Eckberg said. “We serve aggressive, so we are going to have some errors. But if we are going to do that, we need to have a lot more aces.”
Philipsburg-Osceola went on to win the first set 25-12. Granville had four of her seven kills in the set.
Clearfield started off the second set with a huge kill to go up 1-0, as Molly Maines managed to get a hit past several outstretched Lady Mounties.
Maines finished the game with five kills to lead the Lady Bison.
But Philipsburg-Osceola was able to get another long service run from Hazleton, as well as take some key long rallies to win 25-12.
Philipsburg-Osceola got a few more service runs in the third set, with Natalie Betz and Lauren Dugan both getting long runs.
“We struggled on serve-receive tonight,” Bailor said. “Tuesday night, we had a nice serve-receive game. They understand that they have to have the pass to set up your offense.
“I saw some good things. We are just going to keep working hard.”
The Lady Mounties spread the ball around to its hitters in the set, with Adi Jarrett, Ropert, Hazelton, Johnson and Granville all recording kills.
“We know that we have to become more well-rounded,” said Eckberg. “Reese is going to be there for us when we need points, but the other kids have to continue to get confident and our setters need to get confident in setting them. Then we are a really tough team to stop.
“Little by little we are getting there.”
The Lady Mounties were led by Hazleton’s 13 service points, 10 kills and six aces. Betz added 12 assists and 10 service points, while Maddy Lumadue had 10 assists.
Ropert netted six kills and three blocks, while Johnson tallied seven kills.
Philipsburg-Osceola (2-0) returns to action on Tuesday, hosting Chestnut Ridge.
Clearfield (1-1) hosts Bald Eagle Area on Tuesday evening.
The junior varsity match was won by Philipsburg-Osceola.