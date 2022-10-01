PHILIPSBURG — Centre County wrestling fans know how dominant Penns Valley’s Ty Watson is on the wrestling mat.
On Friday night, Watson showed he can be just as dominant on the football field in the Rams’ 41-14 rout of Philipsburg-Osceola. However, he is probably one of the most humble athletes one would meet.
“It wasn’t all me. It was my team, team effort,” the junior said. “The line did a really good job blocking tonight. We stepped it up a gear from the last two weeks. We came together and played as a team. It feels really good to come out with the win.”
The running back had 177 yards rushing on 17 carries. Four of those carries were for touchdowns.
Penns Valley coach Martin Tobias credited not only Watson for his game, but said the last two weeks, which were losses after starting 3-0, really helped his team play the most complete game they’ve had all year against the Mounties.
“We really went back to some of the basics at practice,” Tobias said, “and tried to reinforce with the players on how to do the little things better. We wanted to come out, and we wanted to execute, that was the theme of the game. I felt really good about the execution overall.”
The Rams executed so well to the tune of 21 points in a span of six minutes in the first quarter, and rattled off 41 unanswered points.
They opened the game with a nine-play drive that lasted just over three minutes, and went 72 yards. The drive was finished off with Watson finding the endzone on an 11-yard run.
Four minutes later, Watson finished off a six-play drive with a four-yard rushing score. On the play before the score, Watson went 32 yards to set up the scoring play.
“He’s a special talent. We are very fortunate to have him as an offensive threat for our team,” Tobias said. “He’s very unselfish. He does the little things really well. He’s got good vision, good feet and a little bit of wiggle to him.”
P-O fumbled the ball on the possession after Watson’s score deep in their end of the field. Penns Valley capitalized three plays later when quarterback Jackson Romig connected with John Meyer on a 24-yard score.
The Rams led 21-0 after the first quarter was over.
On the Mounties’ next series, they looked to get things going, but on the second play of the drive, a snap went over quarterback Ben Gustkey’s head to their own 25. P-O was forced to punt the ball away from their own 30.
Penns Valley returned the punt back to the Mounties’ 39. The Rams went rolling again on a seven-play drive that had Romig tally his second score through the air, this time connecting with Miles Brooks on a four-yard pass on fourth and goal.
It was 28-0 with over 10 minutes left in the first half.
“We’re a young football team. People don’t like to hear that. We only have six seniors on the whole team,” P-O coach Jeff Vroman said. “The bad snap when we finally got things rolling through the first quarter. We had a couple of turnovers on inside runs. We couldn’t afford to give them that field position with their speed and athleticism. It was the big difference early on in the football game.”
After the Rams forced a turnover on downs on the Mounties, who were nearing the endzone for the first time, Watson used two carries to go 64 yards for his third score of the game. His rushing touchdown was 60 yards — his longest of the night.
Penns Valley led 35-0 at the half.
P-O threw an interception on the second play of the second half, which the Rams recorded their final score of the night off of. Watson used a three-yard run on a drive that saw him carry the ball five times to tally that fourth and final touchdown.
“The thing is, when he hits that sweep, he hits it. When that hole opens up, he hits it,” Vroman said of Watson. “He follows that guard up through it. I saw that most of last year, and all of this year so far. He is definitely one of the better backs we’ve seen this year for sure. He runs hard, and has good speed. He did a nice job.”
The Mounties were able to get on the board late twice to close the game out.
Dayton Barger had a 15-yard rushing score with 2:52 left in the game.
P-O then cashed in off a Penns Valley fumble on the ensuing possession. Freshman quarterback Zack Meyers hit received Nick Johnson on a 23-yard bomb that saw Johnson tap his toes for the score with 30 seconds remaining in the game.
“It was a freshman quarterback throwing the ball there at the end. We made a lot of tackles in the last few defensive series,” Vroman said. “We’re young. We are learning. We could be sitting here right now, talking to you, and we are 3-3. If we take one play from the Huntingdon and Bellefonte games, but we’re not.
We need to put the nose to the grindstone, and get better. The kids know that, and we know that as a coaching staff. We just have to keep working to get better. We can’t worry about tonight. We got to now focus on next week and how to win.”