Philipsburg-Osceola cross country letterwinners
Buy Now

The Philipsburg-Osceola cross country team returns seven letterwinners for the 2022 season. In front, from left, are Manna Potter, Kate Yoder and Sarah Bock. In back are Shane Parish and Chad Muckey. Missing from the photo are Jaylee Cook and Marlee Butterworth.

 Submitted Photo

PHILIPSBURG — The Philipsburg-Osceola cross country team is under the direction of a new head coach.

But it’s a familiar face in former assistant Renee Lanager.

Recommended Video

Tags

Trending Food Videos