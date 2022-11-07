ALTOONA — The Philipsburg-Osceola volleyball team had a little bit of a wait on its way to a third-straight District 6 title on Saturday.
With West Branch’s Class A title game going five sets against Homer-Center, it took the Lady Mounties a little while to get out on the court.
But once they did, it was a quick route to the gold, sweeping Tyrone for the third time this year to win the Class AA championship at the Altoona Fieldhouse.
Tyrone was the school Dave Eckberg was plucked from as head coach when he took over the Philipsburg-Osceola program from Mick Dinnino in 2012.
“They looked nice and calm,” Eckberg said of Tyrone. “I wasn’t sure how they would come out on the first time on the stage, but they came out really well. They pushed us all night and only one time were we able to get a real separation. Credit to them, their coaches and their hitters — they are just a really great team and I wish them well in the playoffs.”
Lady Mountie Reese Hazelton had 23 kills, while Sophie Granville added 22 service points in a dominant performance by the top-seed.
It was the third different team Philipsburg-Osceola has faced in three years in the championship game, previously downing Bald Eagle Area in four sets (2020) and sweeping Central Cambria (2021).
On Saturday, it was the Lady Eagles in their first trip to the Class AA title game, who emerged out of the bottom half of the bracket, downing seventh-seeded Marion Center in the semis.
But Philipsburg-Osceola continued to show no signs of playing anything other than its workmanlike volleyball.
The first set was close early on, as Tyrone didn’t back down from swinging against the blocks of the Lady Mountie front row.
Tiffanie Tuskovich got two big kills to start the game, but the Lady Eagles trailed 9-6 at the end of the first full rotation.
A yellow card for an illegal substitution with their libero, seemed to effect Tyrone, as Philipsburg-Osceola’s Granville went on a five-point run to widen the advantage to 15-6.
Hazelton had three kills during the run, while Tyrone had a hitting error and Granville had an ace.
Tyrone cut it as close as 17-11 before the Lady Mounties went on to finish off the set 25-19.
The second set was much of the same, as Philipsburg-Osceola had trouble distancing itself from the Lady Eagles.
It was tied 7-7 before another big run by Granville made it 18-7.
Tyrone called a timeout two points into the run, but the Lady Mounties didn’t skip a beat, reeling off another eight points, including three aces.
The Philipsburg-Osceola back row, including libero Lauren Dugan, setter Natalie Betz and Granville all had several digs on the night to help keep the Lady Mounties rolling.
“We needed to because they were taking swings at us,” Eckberg said. “I think we were pretty well prepared and we are just happy to get this third one because the kids are excited.”
The Lady Eagles cut it to 20-14 at one point, but P-O went on to take the set 25-17.
Philipsburg-Osceola held a slim 12-8 lead in the third set, with Tyrone getting it to 12-10 after a kill from Reagan Irons and an ace from Kylee Nelson.
But while the score was close, it never seemed like Philipsburg-Osceola was not in control, as they went on to topple the Lady Eagles 25-18.
Natalie Betz had 16 assists for P-O, while Maddy Lumadue added 15.
Both setters did a good job spreading the ball around, according to Eckberg.
“We said all year if we just give those kids some chances when their name is called and their number is called to make some plays and get a kill every now and then, that does a lot for the other hitters and that played out well tonight,” he said.
Granville added five kills, while Megan Johnson and Adi Jarrett each had two kills. Ava Ropert netted three blocks.
Lauren Dugan had seven service points, while Betz had six service points.
Philipsburg-Osceola improved to 26-5-2. The Lady Mounties host Avonworth, the District 7 fourth-place team, on Tuesday in the PIAA Class AA First Round.
Match time is 7 p.m. All tickets must be bought online. They are $8 via the piaa.org website and Hometown Ticketing.
Tyrone dropped to 12-6. The Lady Eagles will travel to Somerset on Tuesday in the first round of the PIAA Tournament.