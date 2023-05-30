JOHNSTOWN — It’s no wonder Philipsburg-Osceola starting pitcher Denny Prestash is such a bulldog on the mound.
It’s all in his genetics.
Prestash became the fourth in his family to win a district title on Monday, pitching the Mounties to a 1-0 victory over Tyrone at Sargent’s Stadium at The Point.
He joins his father, Dennis and his uncle, JD, who were members of the 1994 Class AA champion West Branch team, and cousin Blake, who won two with Clearfield in 2021 and 2022.
“There was a little bit of pressure, but I knew my team and my defense behind me were ready to rock n roll,” said Denny Prestash. “I like baseball. It’s a hard sport to be good at. But our whole team came together and we got the job done.”
Philipsburg-Osceola head coach Doug Sankey hadn’t been afraid to run Prestash out in tough games over the last few weeks, counting on him to start in both of the team’s other playoff games against Huntingdon and Central.
“Denny has the right demeanor to play baseball ... golf ... one of those sports where you have to stay relaxed,” Sankey said. “He’s focused, but sometimes you wonder if he is really in the game because his demeanor never changes whether he walks a guy or whatever.
“He’s really carried us hitting and pitching this year. He just has the right mentality. He’s just mentally tough.”
It turned out the Mounties needed all the defense they could get against the Eagles, who they had beaten 10-6 and 17-7 earlier in the season.
Tyrone had knocked off top-seeded Forest Hills (19-1) to get to the finals, pitting the two Mountain League teams against one another for a third time.
“Coach and I talked when we played the Monday before playoffs started and they only threw (Caiden) Bonsell two innings against us,” said Sankey. “We had to play (Huntingdon in that first round) Friday.
“He said, ‘We’ll see you in the finals.’ And I said, ‘If the bracket works out, that’s where we are going to see you.’
“This league is so hard to come through. Forest Hills was 19-1. That’s not happening in the Mountain League. We’ve played a lot of high pressure games against a lot of really good teams and I think that prepares you.
“It obviously prepared them too, they knocked off Forest Hills and Westmont to get here.”
Prestash needed just 12 pitches to get through the first inning, and 11 to get through the second.
He got a defensive gem in the second inning, as catcher Ben Gustkey threw out Tyrone’s Nick Patterson by a foot trying to steal after a strikeout.
The Mounties got out of the frame with another big play by Parker Lamb, who snagged a hard liner and got it to first for the final out of the frame.
P-O struggled to get any balls down against Bonsell early, despite two big fly balls Prestash and Jamey Massung that went over 400 feet before being caught by Tyrone outfielders.
“We only had two hits, but we hit the ball pretty hard some times,” Sankey said. “I thought Denny and Jamey would have had home runs. TJ’s was hit hard. Tyrone just pitched great.”
The Mounties finally broke through in the bottom of the third inning as, Brandon Hahn led off by getting hit by a pitch.
He moved to second on a single by Sam McDonald, before coming home on a misplay on a fielder’s choice by Jake DeSimone for what should have been the second out.
DeSimone hit it to third, but the third baseman tried to go to second for the forceout and the ball bounced into the outfield, allowing Hahn to score.
Bonsell recovered with a strikeout and a groundout to end it, but the run would be huge in the grand scheme of things.
Tyrone put runners on second and third with no outs to start the fourth inning.
But Prestash buckled down and got a pop up to second, a grounder back to himself and a strikeout to get out of the jam.
“It’s always good to get out of an inning with runners on,” Prestash said. “It’s hard to do it, but my team was behind me and we got it done.”
Tyrone put runners on in the fifth and sixth as well, but each time, the Mounties came up big defensively to get out of it.
P-O got a two-out single in the bottom of the sixth, but couldn’t get another run across, leaving reliever Gavin Emigh to try and close it out.
“The bottom of the sixth, it would have been nice to get something there,” said Sankey. “It’s just extremely hard to win a game 1-0 at any level.
“That was a little nervewracking, especially with Gavin coming in. It’s tough to bring a kid in off the bench, but he’s been great the last 10 games for us.”
Emigh came in and slammed the door closed, getting two strikeouts and a grounder to third on just 12 pitches, setting the final at 1-0.
Philipsburg-Osceola improved to 16-6 overall. The Mounties play the District 7 third-place team on June 5 in the first round of the PIAA 3A tournament.
Tyrone will play the WPIAL champion the same day.
Tyrone—0
LeGars cf 3010, Walk ss 3010, Gampe 1b-p-1b 2000, Hamer c 2010, N. Patterson cr-pr 0000, Coleman rf 3000, B. McClure 3b 3000, Lehner 2b 3010, Bonsell p 0000, C. McClure 1b 0000, Postreich p 0000, Oakes dh 3010, Miller lf 3000. Totals: 25-0-5-0.
Philipsburg-Osceola—1
Gustkey c 2000, DeSimone cf 2000, Lamb ss 2000, Wildman 3b 2000, Prestash p-lf 3000, Massung 1b 3010, Harpster pr 0000, Knepp dh 3000, Emigh rf-p 0000, Hahn lf-rf 1100, McDonald 2b 2010. Totals: 20-1-2-0.
Score by Innings
Tyrone 000 000 0—0 5 1
P-O 001 000 x—1 2 0
Errors—B. McClure. LOB—Tyrone 6, Philipsburg-Osceola 5. DP—Philipsburg-Osceola 1. SB—J. Patterson. CS—N. Patterson (by Gustkey). Lamb (by Hamer). HBP—Hahn (by Bonsell).
Pitching
Tyrone: Bonsell—4 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 4 SO. Gampe—1/3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 SO. Postreich—1 2/3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 0 SO.
Philipsburg-Osceola: Prestash—6 IP, 5 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 6 SO. Emigh—1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 SO.
WP—Prestash (5-1). LP—Bonsell. S—Emigh (1).