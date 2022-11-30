PHILIPSBURG — After years of starting underclassmen and nursing young teams, the Philipsburg-Osceola girls basketball team finally has an experienced squad back for 2022-23.
The Lady Mounties return eight letterwinners, but just two seniors and two juniors.
Back are seniors Camden Potter and Reagan Thorp, along with juniors Khendyl Sharer and Haylee Wood and sophomores Olivia Gallaher, Maddy Malinich, Bella Minarchick and Lily Warlow.
“We knew coming into the season that we’d have eight returning players – only four of them upperclassmen,” said Lady Mounties head coach Brandon Myers. “When you add in seven freshmen, there’s a lot to be learned. Luckily for us, we have great leaders who have really grabbed a hold of this team and have been doing some nice work early in the season. My gameplan won’t change much, these girls know my philosophy and what I expect from them.”
And Myers expects a lot, especially from the girls who saw a bulk of the varsity time last year.
“Honestly, I have realistically high expectations for each of our returning varsity players,” he said. “Overall, this is the most athletic group we’ve had since I’ve been here. We’ve been practicing and working out more efficiently and I expect that to carry over to our gameplay.”
Myers has spent a lot of time during the preseason getting his freshmen up to speed.
“Thankfully we are coming off of a very strong offseason where our underclassmen had a strong presence,” he said. “This was crucial because most of them were able to begin learning our offense and defense in June rather than November.
“There will be an adjustment period transitioning from middle school to high school basketball, but they’re learning their roles and what will be expected from them in our program so I think they will be fine. They are a very bright group.”
And Myers brought on older brother Bill, who has tons of experience to help as an assistant this season.
“My brother, Bill, has quickly made a strong and positive impact on this team – the girls have really responded well to him,” he said. “He not only brings knowledge of the game, but he brings a winning attitude. His resume speaks for itself and he knows what it takes to be successful. To have someone like that join our coaching staff is special.”
Myers will also be assisted by Leah Beben, Briana Rusnak and Kyleigh Kennedy.
The Lady Mounties have impressed their coach so far in practice.
“Our team chemistry is sky high right now, everyone pulls for their teammates to succeed and do well no matter what we are doing,” Myers said. “We will need that if we are going to become a winning program. One other big positive is that our team leaders are really starting to guide our team through practices – they know our drills, they know our offense and they know our defense.”
The team has been working on forcing more turnovers and creating points off those as a supplement to their offense.
“I tell our girls if we can score 15-20 points a game off of turnovers we’ll be in a great spot,” said Myers.
As for a starting five, Myers said since the team has a little more depth, things will be more fluid.
“We’re fortunate to have more versatility in our squad this year –we are going to be able to give a lot of different looks throughout games and we’re going to have girls better positioned for success,” he said. “I’m excited to see what Lily and Maddy can do in year number two as they’ve proven they can both handle the ball and score anywhere on the court.
“Camden will benefit a lot from being in multiple locations on the floor where she’s comfortable shooting. We’ve been working Reagan both in the low post and around the perimeter and Khendyl has been able to move back inside to do what she does best.
“Haylee Wood and Bella Minarchick will factor into our low post game as both have improved mightily over the offseason. Olivia Gallaher will be our lefty “Swiss Army knife” as she can play anywhere on the court. I also look for freshman Emily Gustkey to get valuable minutes as she’s been doing some great things for us so far with her speed and scoring ability.”
The goals for the season are to improve each game and to show that they are doing that.
“Our biggest goal is to prove that we’ve raised our standard of play,” Myers said. “Our girls are ready to be the change that this program needs. We’ve pledged to work harder than we’ve ever worked, to clean up mistakes we’ve made in the past and be more efficient on both ends of the floor. We feel like that is the formula for taking the next step to becoming a winning program.”
Philipsburg-Osceola opens the season on Dec. 9, playing Moshannon Valley in the second game of the 2nd annual Taylor Harpster Memorial Tournament.
Roster
Seniors
*Camden Potter, *Reagan Thorp.
Juniors
*Khendyl Sharer, *Haylee Wood.
Sophomores
*Olivia Gallaher, *Maddy Malinich, *Bella Minarchick, *Lily Warlow.
Freshmen
Emily Gustkey, Josslyn Blake, Mia Butler, Ashlee Coyne, Kaycee Hughes, Alli Muir, Camryn Webster.
*Denotes returning letterwinners.
Schedule
December
9—vs Moshannon Valley at Taylor Harpster Memorial Tournament. 10—vs TBA at Taylor Harpster Memorial Tournament. 13—at Clearfield. 16—at Bald Eagle Area. 20—Tyrone.
January
3—Huntingdon. 6—at Penns Valley. 9—at Harmony. 10—at Bellefonte. 13—Hollidaysburg. 14—East Juniata. 16—Clearfield. 17—Moshannon Valley. 19—Bald Eagle Area. 23—at Tyrone. 26—at Huntingdon. 30—Penns Valley.
February
2—Bellefonte. 6—at Hollidaysburg. 7—at West Branch. 9—at St. Joseph’s Academy.
Games begin at 7:30 p.m. unless noted.