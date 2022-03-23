PHILIPSBURG — With a group of nine letterwinners back, including five seniors, the Philipsburg-Osceola baseball team hopes to improve on last year’s 8-9 record.
To do that, the Mounties will need rely heavily on those letterwinners, all of whom played significant time last season.
“So far, our letter winners have been demonstrating tremendous leadership,” said P-O head coach Doug Sankey. “We have a good blend of veterans and young guys. We expect those guys to continue to lead by example, and have major contributions to our successes this season.”
Back are seniors Nick Coudriet, Colby Hahn, David Meersand, Parker White and Jeremy Whitehead, along with juniors Jake DeSimone, Gavin Emigh, Oliver Harpster and TJ Wildman.
Whitehead was the team’s second-leading hitter behind the graduated Nate Gustkey. The senior had a .365 average, with 19 hits and 16 RBIs.
Hahn played in 11 games last season and hit .333, while Wildman played in all 17 games and hit .303 with 17 hits and 13 RBIs.
Meersand hit .285 with 14 hits, and Coudriet had a .277 batting average with 10 hits.
“Jeremy is a really good leader,” said Sankey. “He is vocal, but also leads by example. Meersand and White did a nice job in the winter helping younger players. Colby Hahn hustled his way into the lineup last year, and continues to practice at a high level. Nick had a good run in wrestling, and he brings a lot of experience. It’s crazy to think back to Nick and Jeremy being on the 2019 team. It feels like that was 10 years ago.”
The Mounties will have to fill the holes left by starting catcher Nate Gutskey and number one pitcher Ryan Whitehead. Gustkey led the team in batting average at .396, and finished the year with 21 hits and 20 runs scored. Whitehead threw 49 1/3 innings and had a 0.85 ERA with 78 strikeouts.
P-O will also be without the services of Wildman on the mound, after he had Tommy John surgery in the offseason.
That leaves Meersand, Coudriet, White and Emigh to fill out the Mounties’ rotation.
Meersand appeared in six games, finshing with a 2-1 record and 2.39 ERA. Coudriet threw in two games and had a 1-1 record with a 3.50 ERA.
White threw 15 2/3 innings for P-O last season and had a 1-1 record with a 4.46 ERA. Emigh came on in relief in five appearances and had a 1-0 record with a 2.21 ERA.
“It gets complicated because Dave, Parker, and Nick are our middle infielders,” Sankey said. “We have to be careful with their arm care throughout the season.
“Colby Hahn and Jake DeSimone have added velocity, and they will definitely see some innings. We also added two more Lefties with Denny Prestash and Parker Scaife.
“Harpster, Minarchick, Massung, and Brandon Hahn have also impressed us. We lost one of the best pitchers in this program’s history, but we have a lot of depth. We also have to replace a great catcher. We are going from Nate Gustkey to Ben Gustkey.”
The loss of Wildman also hits hard on the offensive side of things. But Sankey says he hopes they can make up for his stats in lineup.
“Losing TJ to Tommy John surgery is a major loss for us offensively,” he said. “I think Jeremy and Colby will continue to have success. With the loss of TJ, we have to find his 25-30 hits somewhere else. Everyone in the lineup will need to step up.”
The Mounties played several close games last season, including four of their final five losses to end the season.
“Hopefully, this season things will go our way,” Sankey said. “It usually comes down to just a few plays that determine the outcome of these Mountain League games. We definitely need to hit better with runners in scoring position.”
Sankey said the group has been great to work with and he is impressed with their attitudes this season.
“Everyone has been in sync,” he said. “We look like an experienced bunch. It has been really productive so far.”
Sankey, who will be assisted once again by Tyler Good, said the team’s goals remain the same — stay competitive in every single inning and compete for a league and district championship.
Philipsburg-Osceola opens the season on Monday at Clearfield.
Roster
Seniors
*Nick Coudriet, *Colby Hahn, *David Meersand, *Parker White, *Jeremy Whitehead.
Juniors
*Jake DeSimone, *Gavin Emigh, Ben Gustkey, *Oliver Harpster, Jamey Massung, Logan Philippi, Denny Prestash, Parker Scaife, *TJ Wildman.
Sophomores
Brandon Hahn, Alex Knepp, Aiden Minarchick.
*Denotes returning letterwinners.
Schedule
March
28—at Clearfield. 29—DuBois. 31—at Bald Eagle Area.
April
5—Tyrone. 8—Huntingdon. 9—Linsly Academy, 12 p.m. 11—at Bellefonte. 13—at Central. 14—at Penns Valley. 19—Hollidaysburg. 22—Clearfield. 25—at Tyrone. 27—DuBois Central Catholic. 28—Bald Eagle Area. 30—at State College.
May
3—at Huntingdon. 6—Penns Valley. 9—Bellefonte. 12—at Hollidaysburg.
Games begin at 4:30 p.m. unless noted.