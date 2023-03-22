PHILIPSBURG — The Philipsburg-Osceola baseball team went 14-5 last season before falling in the District 6 quarterfinals.
This year the Mounties hope to go further and to do that, they will look to their 10 returning letterwinners.
Seniors Jake DeSimone, Gavin Emigh, Ben Gustkey, Oliver Harpster, Jamey Massung, Logan Phillippi, Denny Prestash, Parker Scaife and TJ Wildman, along with junior Brandon Hahn all return for P-O.
“Having lost TJ Wildman, Jeremy Whitehead and Gavin Emigh to injury last year, we were forced to have some other guys play,” said Mounties head coach Doug Sankey. “Both Prestash and Hahn played well and gained a lot of experience.
“We are getting TJ back which is great. Going into last season, I projected him to be a middle of the lineup guy. Ben Gustkey is a tremendous leader, and a very good catcher. Along with Jake in center, we are pretty good up the middle. Jamey Massung and Parker Scaife will both see time at first base.”
Gustkey and DeSimone are the top returning hitters for P-O.
Gustkey hit .351 with 26 hits, 26 runs scored and 11 RBIs. He had 11 stolen bases and committed just one error behind the dish.
DeSimone hit .340 with 17 hits, 20 runs scored and 11 RBIs. He had five stolen bases and three triples. He was also solid in the field with just three errors all season.
Prestash (.300) and Hahn (.261) also showed potential last season.
“Of course everyone looks good in the batting cage,” said Sankey. “I think if our guys learn from their experiences, they will be successful. Hitting is more mental sometimes than physical, and I think that our guys have learned a lot over the past two seasons.”
The Mounties will have to fill large holes left by their graduated seniors, including almost their entire pitching staff.
Gone are Colby Hahn, Nick Coudriet, Dave Meersand, Parker White and Jeremy Whitehead.
Hahn, Coudriet and Meersand accounted for 11 of the teams wins last season. Hahn went 5-0 with 2.22 ERA in 34 2/3 innings pitched. Coudriet was 2-1 with a 1.16 ERA, while Meersand was 4-3 with a 2.72 ERA and three complete games.
“That is definitely going to be a challenge,” Sankey said. “We really only have Denny Prestash, Gavin Emigh, Jake DeSimone and Brandon Hahn with pitching experience from last season. Denny had the most innings, and looks to be our #1. Gavin was injured early in the season last year, so we will have him back. We are hoping that some others can give us some quality innings.”
The team has a very large upperclassmen-heavy flair with just one sophomore (Sam McDonald) and one freshman (Parker Lamb) on the roster.
Juniors Devin Albright, Aiden Minarchick, Alex Knepp, Haydn Kephart, Justin Ivicic and Trey Doyle are also on the roster.
“The thing about our seniors is that they are great leaders on and off the field,” said Sankey. “Our school has 12 Senior Mentors (6 males and 6 females). All six mentors are baseball players. Emigh, DeSimone, Gustkey, Massung, Harpster and Prestash. That has made a huge impact on our practices. Our guys know the expectations, and have really been outstanding at practice.”
Several members of the team were also a part of the Pennsylvania State Champion American Legion team, which made it the whole way to Mid-Atlantic Regionals.
Sankey feels that success will carry over into the varsity season.
“I think that it has,” he said. “Our guys have really matured this off-season. I think that being around other successful players from different schools also helps.”
Having healthy players also helps. Wildman, Emigh and Massung are all back healthy and look to figure into the season.
“I expect TJ, Gavin, and Jamey to all come back and have great seasons,” Sankey said. “They all look really good so far.”
Sankey said there are still some position battles going on so far, but he likes what he sees from this group.
“Parker Lamb and Sam McDonald both look like they will be playing a lot, and our juniors are competing hard as well,” said Sankey. “Minarchick, Ivicic, Knepp, Kephart and Albright. We will see how things shake out. Like Coach Bo (Sankey) says, ‘the bat plays.’ If a player can hit consistently, we will find a spot for them.”
The team has been working on fundamentals, bunt defense, pickoffs and baserunning.
Their goals include winning a District 6 title.
Sankey will be assisted by Tyler Good, Ryan Kephart, Landon McDonald and Brandon Kephart.
Philipsburg-Osceola opens the season today at DuBois.
Roster
Seniors
*Jake DeSimone, *Gavin Emigh, *Ben Gustkey, *Oliver Harpster, *Jamey Massung, *Logan Phillippi, *Denny Prestash, *Parker Scaife, *T.J. Wildman.
Juniors
Devin Albright, Trey Doyle, *Brandon Hahn, Justin Ivicic, Haydn Kephart, Alex Knepp, Aidan Minarchick.
Sophomores
Sam McDonald.
Freshmen
Parker Lamb.
*Denotes returning letterwinners.
Schedule
March
23—at DuBois. 27—at Huntingdon. 30—Penns Valley. 31—State College.
April
3—at Bald Eagle Area. 6—Hollidaysburg. 10—at Tyrone. 13—at Bellefonte. 17—Clearfield. 20—Huntingdon. 25—at Penns Valley. 27—at Altoona Curve Classic, 3 p.m. 29—at Altoona Curve Classic, TBA.
May
2—at Hollidaysburg. 3—Bald Eagle Area. 5—Tyrone. 8—Central. 9—Bellefonte. 11—at Clearfield. 16—at DuBois Central Catholic, 4:15 p.m.
All games begin at 4:30 unless noted.