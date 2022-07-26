BOYERTOWN — Heading into Monday’s winners’ bracket final at the Pennsylvania Legion baseball tournament, Philipsburg knew it still needed a couple more victories to claim a state championship. But there was another prize awaiting that Post 437 could claim with a victory.

A berth in the Mid-Atlantic Regionals was on the line between Philipsburg and Falls, and with a 3-1 triumph, Philipsburg can already make plans to go to Morgantown, W.V. when its business in Boyertown is finished.

