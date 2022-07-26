BOYERTOWN — Heading into Monday’s winners’ bracket final at the Pennsylvania Legion baseball tournament, Philipsburg knew it still needed a couple more victories to claim a state championship. But there was another prize awaiting that Post 437 could claim with a victory.
A berth in the Mid-Atlantic Regionals was on the line between Philipsburg and Falls, and with a 3-1 triumph, Philipsburg can already make plans to go to Morgantown, W.V. when its business in Boyertown is finished.
But that business is still two days away from being completed. Philipsburg will play host Boyertown at 6:45 on Tuesday. If Philipsburg wins on Tuesday, it will need to win just one time out of two games on Wednesday for the crown. If Boyertown downs Philipsburg, Post 437 would play just one game for the title on Wednesday.
“These guys are up in three school districts,” Philipsburg head coach John White said. “These guys have been playing against each other or with each other their entire lives. They’ve really come together this year. It’s something that’s an honor to be a part of.”
Right-handed pitcher Zach Witherow tossed a complete-game two-hitter. He struck out four batters and walked two. It was an impressive performance, but it has become commonplace for a Philipsburg team that has allowed a total of four runs in three state playoff games and 12 in the eight games since the Region 7 Tournament began.
“We’ve relied on those guys all season,” White said. “We’ve used very little relief pitching all year. You want to talk about easy, I just hand them the ball and say, ‘you pitch’.”
Down 1-0 heading into the fifth, Philipsburg took the lead with some smallball.
With one out and none on, Tanner Kephart beat out an infield single. Parker White’s bunt resulted in a single and an errant throw into the outfield, allowing Kephart to hustle around with the tying run. Nathan Gustkey grounded out, moving White to third. With two down, Michael Kitko was hit by a pitch, setting up Colby Hahn’s go-ahead single to right.
“You punch them back in the mouth with two runs to get momentum,” White said of his team’s first rally.
The top of the fifth may have been even more productive if not for an odd play on Ben Gustkey, who led off the inning. His foul pop up went in front of Philipsburg’s dugout. Falls catcher Michael Burns ran into the fence in front of the dugout and the ball popped out of his glove, but it was caught by first baseman Ryan Bailey a few feet away.
The teams exchanged double plays to keep the score at 2-1 after that. Philipsburg shortstop White turned a twin killing with second baseman Nick Coudriet to end Falls’s fifth inning. Falls shortstop Ethan Helbling took a grounder and tug the second base bag and made the throw himself in the top of the sixth to short-circuit a Philipsburg rally.
Falls made a threat in the bottom of the sixth when James Nelson walked with two outs and stole second. But Witherow induced a groundout to White to end the frame.
Kephart’s leadoff single up the middle in the top of the seventh led to an insurance run for Philipsburg. After being sacrificed to second by White and a fly out by Nathan Gustkey, Kephart scored on Kitko’s single to left for a 3-1 lead.
Whiterow kept Falls off the board in the bottom of the seventh, getting the first two batters out on a fly out and strikeout. After a two-out walk to Chase Stover, he induced a fly out to Ben Gustkey in right field to end the game and put Philipsburg in the state championship game and Mid-Atlantic Regional officially.
Falls opened the scoring in the bottom of the fourth. Witherow had retired the first nine batters he faced and got the first two batters of the fourth on a fly out and a bunt grounder. But Jake Schilling became Falls’s first baserunner with a single to left on a 3-2 pitch. He advanced to second on a wild pitch and scored on James Baker’s single to center.
Both scoring rallies for Philipsburg involved sacrifice attempts by White, the No. 2 hitter in the lineup. No. 1 hitter Tanner Kephart also attempted a sacrifice earlier in the game. Though not flashy moments in the game, White said they reflected the mindset he had installed in the team.
“We dedicated ourselves to unselfish ball,” White said. “It’s complete selflessness on this team. You’re telling a guy that we’re taking the bat out of your hands to give us a chance to score a run, and they never roll their eyes at you. You have to do that in these wood-bat leagues.”
Philipsburg’s best chance to score in the early going was in the top of the second, when Zack Tiracorda doubled with one out, but he never advanced past second base.
Falls starter Shilling went 6 2/3 innings with seven hits, two strikeouts and three walks.
The Mid-Atlantic Regional will take place from Aug. 3-7 and will feature Philipsburg, whichever team faces Philipsburg in Wednesday’s championship, and state champions from Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, Virginia, and West Virginia.
Philipsburg—3
Kephart cf 4220, White ss 2110, N. Gustkey c 4000, Kitko 1b 3011, C. Hahn 3b 2011, Tiracorda cf 4010, DeSimone dh 3010, Witherow p 0000, Coudriet 2b 3000, B. Gustkey rf 2000. Totals: 27-3-7-2.
Falls—1
Burns c 3000, Nelson cf 2000, Schilling p 3110, Kulb p 0000, Baker 3b 3011, Limongelli 2b 3000, Stover lf 2000, Bailey 1b 2000, Hoffman rf 2000, Helbling ss 2000. Totals: 22-1-2-1.
Score by Innings
Philipsburg 000 020 1—3 7 1
Falls 000 100 0—1 2 2
Errors—N. Gustkey. Helbling, Burns. LOB—Philipsburg 9, Falls 3. DP—Philipsburg 1, Falls 1. 2B—Tiracorda. HBP—Kitko, C. Hahn. Bailey. SB—Nelson, Stover 2.
Pitching
Philipsburg: Witherow—7 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 4 SO.
Falls: Schilling—6 2/3 IP, 7 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 2 SO. Kulb—1/3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 SO.
WP—Witherow. LP—Schilling.