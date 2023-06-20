PHILIPSBURG — The Philipsburg Phils have pretty much been plowing through their schedule this season, going undefeated in their first six games.
On Monday night, Post 437 stumbled early on, but rallied back to down the visiting Bellefonte Bandits 3-2.
Post 437 starter Owen Graham gutted out all seven innings, striking out nine and allowing just three hits.
“We spotted that team two runs in the first inning,” said Phils head coach John White. “I’d say maybe one earned run.
“He didn’t have his best stuff. He’s been struggling a little bit locating pitches, first-pitch strikes. He was always trying to catch up. But he gutted it out. He’s a warrior.”
Graham got down 2-0 early, thanks to a hit and an error that led to two Bandit runs.
Leadoff batter Nate Fisher walked, then moved to second on a wild pitch. He came home when the next batter, Luke Fisher singled into center.
Nate Fisher scored easily, but the throw from the outfield was offline, allowing Luke Fisher to get to third.
He eventually came home on a sac fly by Nash Irwin to make it 2-0.
Graham got out of the inning with another fly out and a strikeout.
The game stayed that way until the bottom of the third inning, when Philipsburg produced a little two-out lightning.
After a double play, Isaac Tiracorda drew a walk. He moved to second on a wild pitch, then scored on a single by Ben Gustkey.
Gustkey moved to third on a two-base outfield error, cutting the game to 2-1.
Zack Tiracorda wasted little time leaving Gustkey on base, hitting the first pitch he saw for a double into center field to tie it at 2-2.
Brandon Hahn drew a walk to extend the inning, but Bellefonte starter Nate Fisher got out of the inning with a grounder to first.
“We got two key hits –Tiracorda doubled in Benny and Benny brought home Issac,” said Coach White. “Once we got it tied, we said we have to get back to when we went on a tear last year.”
Bellefonte had runners on in both the fourth and fifth innings, but left them both stranded, as Graham got some help in the fourth with an athletic play by Gustkey at second and got three strikeouts in the fifth.
Philipsburg finally broke through in the bottom of the sixth inning, as Brandon Hahn reached on an error and moved to second on same error. A sac bunt by Denny Prestash moved him to third.
Hahn scored on a wild pitch that skidded to the backstop, giving Philipsburg a 3-2 lead.
“Denny Prestash, who was hitting four-something in high school and has been doing well, he bunted the guy over to third,” Coach White said. “It pays off. We got a wild pitch and that’s why we moved him to third. It didn’t take a hit.
“We just have to get back to the way we play the game and it worked out for us.”
Graham, who had thrown 90-plus pitches through six, went back out and set the Bandits down in order with two strikeouts and a pop fly to left.
“He got out of some key situations and he had nine strikeouts,” said Coach White of Graham. “I was happy with how he pitched.”
Philipsburg (7-0) returns to action tonight at Clarence.
Bellefonte—2
N. Fisher p 2100, L. Fisher ss 3111, Purnell 1b 3000, Irwin c 2001, Shawley eh 3000, Gates 3b 3010, Corman 2b 3010, Thomasacci cf 3000, Cox lf 1000. Totals: 25-2-3-2.
Philipsburg—3
Gustkey 2b 2121, Z. Tiracorda cf 3011, B. Hahn rf 2110, Prestash dh 2000, Graham p 0000, DeSimone 1b 3000, White ss 2010, Minarchick 3b 3000, Witherow dh 2010, Kephart lf 2000, I. Tiracorda c 1100. Totals: 22-3-6-2.
Score by Innings
Bellefonte 200 000 0—2 3 2
Philipsburg 002 001 x—3 6 3
Errors—Corman, Capparelli. Graham, Z. Tiracorda, White. 2B—Z. Tiracorda. SF—Irwin. SB—White. HBP—Gustkey, White.
Pitching
Bellefonte: N. Fisher—6 IP, 6 H, 3 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 3 SO.
Philipsburg: Graham—7 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 9 SO.
WP—Graham. LP—N. Fisher.