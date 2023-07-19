WINGATE — The Philipsburg Phils have found a way to win most of the year.
But on Tuesday, the defending state champions struggled with mistakes and cold bats in a 5-3 loss to Beech Creek in eight innings at the Region 7 Tournament at Bald Eagle Area High School.
The Phils had chances, tying the game up in the bottom of the sixth after trailing the entire time.
But Post 437’s luck ran out as the Crickets went on to score two runs in the top of the eighth to earn the win.
“It’s been up and down,” said Phils manager John White. “It’s been tough to motivate. I think we expected to come here and breeze through. I know I didn’t.
“I watched a lot of Bushy Run, Latrobe and Beech Creek and I knew it was going to be tough.”
Beech Creek scored in the top of the first inning, as Braylen Corter hit a one-out single. He moved to second when Cru Stover drew a walk before going to third on an error on what looked to be a double play ball.
Levi Schlesinger hit a sac fly into center, scoring Corter before Philipsburg starter Zack Tiracorda got out of the inning with a groundout.
The Crickets tacked on another run in the top of the second, taking advantage of a walk.
Connor Foltz drew the free pass, moved to second on a sacrifice bunt by Maclain Welshans and third on a wild pitch. He came home on an RBI groundout by Gardy Fravel to make it 2-0.
Welshans kept the Phils offbalance until the fourth inning when they were finally able to get a run home.
Isaac Tiracorda walked, then went to third on an error when Welshans tried to pick him off and the ball went to the fence.
Tiracorda later scored on a wild pitch to cut it to 2-1.
Beech Creek added what looked to be an insurance run in the top of the sixth inning, as Elek Fravel was hit by a pitch to start the inning.
Gabe Johnson drew a two-out walk before Welshans helped his own cause with an RBI single into right, plating Fravel.
With a two-run lead and Welshans at 102 pitches, Chase Brush came on in relief to start the bottom of the sixth.
He struck out the first batter before issuing a walk to Jake DeSimone. Tanner Kephart hit into a fielder’s choice, erasing Kephart from the basepaths.
Kephart stole second, before Parker White drew a walk. Both runners moved up on a wild pitch.
Brandon Hahn took a 2-2 offering and laced into right field, scoring both runners and tying the game at 3-3.
But he was left stranded after Brush got the next batter to fly out to center.
Philipsburg left 12 runners on in the game, including twice with the bases loaded.
“That’s our season with Beech Creek,” said Coach White. “Yeah, we were 3-0 against them in the regular season. I knew they were going to be gunning for us.
“We made some mistakes early. We had an error in the first and then some leadoff walks. They are a team like us so we knew they were going to be trying to move them with hits and bunts.”
The teams played a scoreless seventh with Stover coming on in relief for Beech Creek and Tiracorda reaching his 86th pitch.
Tiracorda headed back out for the top of the eighth, getting two quick outs on five pitches.
But a single to Johnson, a walk to Foltz and an RBI single by Brady Myers pushed across what proved to be the game-winning run.
Tiracorda faced one more batter and walked Gardy Fravel, and Post 437 brought on Denny Prestash.
Prestash hit the first batter he faced, forcing home Foltz to make it 5-3 in favor of Beech Creek.
Prestash eventually got a flyout to left to end the frame, leaving the bases loaded.
Stover stayed on the mound for the Crickets. He struck out the first batter before walking DeSimone on six pitches.
Kephart also drew a walk before White hit into a fielder’s choice. Brandon Hahn also hit into a fielder’s choice, setting the final at 5-3.
“We had opportunities every single inning,” Coach White said. “We had guys on. We just couldn’t get that hit we needed to get more than one run in.
“We knew it. We just couldn’t find that rhythm offensively. It’s definitely not what we expected. I was expecting to be filling out another lineup card.”
Beech Creek went on to defeat Pool A winner Bushy Run 6-4 in the final. They advance to Latrobe for the Pennsylvania American Legion State Tournament, which begins Monday.
“I love these guys,” said Coach White. “It hasn’t quite hit me yet. I have been with the P-O kids since they were about 8 and I have a couple of them leaving. We have Zack (Tiracorda) and Owen (Graham) from West Branch and Zach Witherow from Mo Valley moving on.
“I am their fans as long as they continue to play baseball. Tiracorda, Graham and Witherow are going to be playing together at Penn State DuBois, so I’ll probably be heading to see some of those games.
“It’s the same with all my P-O guys. They are my players and I am going to miss them. We do have a nice junior group coming up. We will be back.”
Philipsburg finished the season at 17-1.
Beech Creek—5
Helms c 4011, Corter 2b 5130, Stover 3b-p 2000, E. Fravel 1b-3b 3100, Schlesinger lf 3001, Houtz rf 2000, Johnson ph-rf-1b 1110, Foltz cf 2200, Welshans p 2011, Brush p 0000, Myers rf 1011, G. Fravel ss 3000. Totals: 28-5-7-4.
Philipsburg—3
Kephart cf-lf 4110, White ss 3100, B. Hahn rf 5022, Prestash lf-p 4000, C. Hahn 3b 2000, I. Tiracorda c 1100, Z. Tiracorda p-cf 2000, Coudriet 2b 3000, Massung ph 1000, DeSimone 1b 2000. Totals: 27-3-3-2.
Score by Innings
Beech Creek 110 001 02—5 7 2
Philipsburg 000 102 00—3 3 2
Errors—Welshans, Stover. Coudriet, B. Hahn. LOB—Beech Creek 6, Philipsburg 12. SAC—Stover, Welshans. White. SF—Schlesinger. HBP—Helms (by Prestash), E. Fravel (by Z. Tiracorda). I. Tiracorda (by Welshans). PO—Helms (by Z. Tiracorda). SB—Kephart. CS—Foltz (by I. Tiracorda).
Pitching
Beech Creek: Welshans—5 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 6 BB, 5 SO. Brush—1 IP, 1 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 0 SO. Stover—2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 3 SO.
Philipsburg: Z. Tiracorda—7 2/3 IP, 7 H, 5 R, 4 ER, 5 BB, 3 SO. Prestash—1/3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 SO.
WP—Stover. LP—Z. Tiracorda.