PHILIPSBURG — The Philipsburg American Legion Post #437 hosted the Pennsylvania State American Legion Baseball champs — the Philipsburg Phils — on Sunday in celebration of their achievements.
The Phils made it to the Mid-Atlantic Regional in West Virginia, won the Pennsylvania state title and were crowned both Central Penn League and Region 7 champs during their 27-5 season.
The team and coaches were each presented with certificates in recognition of participation in the American Legion Baseball program, which has as its goal the teaching of concrete and practical lessons of citizenship and sportsmanship.
Through participation, the team learned qualities of loyalty and respect for the rules, acceptance of decisions rendered, fair play, courage and physical fitness.
An American Legion baseball patch and congratulatory letters to each player were signed by Senator Wayne Langerholc Jr., President Pro Tempore Jake Corman and Secretary Megan Martin.
The team was presented the certificates by American Legion Post #437 Commander and Southern Bi-County Commander Johna McCormick, Post #437 First Vice/Service Officer and Southern Bi-County Vice Commander Ryan Williams, along with Post #437 Southern Bi-County Chaplain Randy Schnarrs.
“We are all proud of the Americanism you showed representing the American Legion Post 437, the community of Philipsburg and the state of Pennsylvania,” McCormick said.
Philipsburg head coach John White presented the American Legion with a framed championship photo of the team, which will hang in the foyer of the Legion.
The Phils became the first team from Region 7 to win a state title with a victory over host Boyertown.
Team members included Nick Coudriet, Jake DeSimone, Gavin Emigh, Owen Graham, Ben Gustkey, Nathan Gustkey, Brandon Hahn, Colby Hahn, Justin Ivicic, Tanner Kephart, Michael Kitko, Aidan Minarchick, Denny Prestash, Parker Scaife, Zack Tiracorda, Parker White, Zach Witherow.
Manager was John White and assistant coaches were T.J. Wildman, Dave Wildman, Storm Smith and Aaron Gustkey.