FLINTON — Glendale sophomore pitcher Madison Peterson said after Monday’s District 6 Class A quarterfinal game that she’s playing for the seniors in the playoff run for the second-seeded Lady Vikings.
“I’m really close to these seniors, and I don’t want them to leave,” Peterson said.
On Monday, not only did she put the senior class on her back, but it might as well have been the whole Glendale student body.
Peterson pitched a 1-hitter and allowed just one unearned run, while striking out nine, and also put together three hits at the plate in a 9-1 victory over No. 7 Juniata Valley.
“She’s a stud. She’s just so consistent,” Glendale coach Bruce Vereshack said. “She can make all the pitches. She’s just a complete pitcher.”
Peterson hit Lady Hornet leadoff hitter Ava Allison to begin the game, but she then retired 12 batters in a row until MaKenna Hartman reached on an error to start the fifth inning. Juniata Valley’s Haylie Thompson had their lone hit of the game with a two-out double in the sixth inning.
“She’s a good pitcher. You can’t take anything from her,” Juniata Valley coach Robbie Hall said. “We’ve seen her in junior high, and now in varsity. She’s a good pitcher, and we’ll see her the next couple years.”
Just four days removed from playing nearly flawless defense in their first round win over Williamsburg, the Lady Hornets were charged with five errors in the game, including three in the first two innings alone.
“I can’t really put my finger on it,” Hall said. “We looked a little sluggish out of the gate defensively. We looked like we were waiting on everything and not going to get it.”
Riley Best reached on an error to start off the bottom of the first, and Peterson followed with a double to center field. The throw to try to get Best at third base went out of play, which scored Best and moved Peterson up to third.
Kelly Kasaback doubled down the left field line with one out in the second. After Jillian Taylor walked, Kasaback and Taylor executed a double steal. The ball went into left field as Kasaback sprinted home on the play.
Caitlyn Rydbom later singled home Taylor to give Glendale a 3-0 lead.
The Lady Vikings broke the game open with five runs in the bottom of the fifth to take an 8-0 lead. Alyson Buterbaugh plated a pair of runs on a base hit, while Jillian Taylor blasted a 2-run homer late in the inning.
After Thompson’s two-out double to end Peterson’s no-hit bid, Carly Rowe reached on an error that scored Thompson for JV’s lone run of the game.
Best put an exclamation point on the day with an opposite-field solo homer in the bottom of the sixth to set the final.
“The middle of the lineup hit well,” Vereshack said. “We have a lineup that will make you pay the whole way down.”
Juniata Valley ended the season at 10-9.
“The girls put in the work at practice,” Hall said. “I’m really happy for the seniors. Those girls worked hard. They led the team the way they’re supposed to as a player. I’m happy overall. Anytime you can finish over .500 in the ICC North is good.”
Glendale will play on its home field again on Thursday as it hosts third-seeded Claysburg-Kimmel for a spot in the District 6 championship and a state playoff berth.
“It’s going to be a great game,” Vereshack said. “We haven’t played Claysburg in a couple years, so I’m excited for it. We’re playing at home, and we’re tough to beat at home. We’re just happy to be here for the next game.”
Juniata Valley—1
Allison c 2000, Thompson cf 3110, Stewart 1b 2000, Rowe 2b 3000, Hartman 3b 3000, Coffman rf 2000, Morgan ph 1000, Walters ss 2000, Payne ph 1000, Hall p 3000, Brown lf 2000, Watson ph 1000. Totals: 25-1-1-0.
Glendale—9
Best cf 4311, Peterson p 4130, Cavalet 2b 3010, Buterbaugh 3b 4112, Weld rf 3000, Kasaback lf 3230, Taylor ss 2222, Rydbom c 2011, Sinclair 1b 3000. Totals: 28-9-12-6.
Score by Innings
Juniata Valley 000 001 0—1 1 5
Glendale 120 051 x—9 12 3
Errors—Walters 2, Allison 2, Hartman; Sinclair, Taylor 2. LOB—Juniata Valley 5, Glendale 4. DP—Juniata Valley 1. 2B—Thompson; Peterson, Kasaback. HR—Best (Solo, 6th inning), Taylor (1 on, 5th). SAC—Cavalet, Rydbom. SB—Allison 2, Hartman; Kasaback, Taylor. HBP—Allison (by Peterson).
Pitching
Juniata Valley: Hall—6 IP, 12 H, 9 R, 4 ER, 1 BB, 5 SO.
Glendale: Peterson—7 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 9 SO.
WP—Peterson (12-2). LP—Hall.