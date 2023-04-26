CURWENSVILLE — Glendale’s Madison Peterson allowed just four singles and struck out 10 Curwensville batters Tuesday in a 13-0 victory over the Lady Tide at Coach Andy Evanko Stadium.
Peterson gave up a two-out single in the first to Addison Siple, then retired the next 10 Lady Tide batters as she took a 1-hitter to the bottom of the fifth.
By then, the Lady Vikings held a 9-0 advantage.
“She did us in up there in a 2-1 game. She handled us and we were lucky to get a run off her,” Curwensville head coach Allen Leigey said. “And she handled us today. We did get a few more hits off her. But she’s really deceptive, and her changeup is really good.”
“I think (Peterson) is the best pitcher in the conference. I honestly believe that,” Glendale head coach Bruce Vereshack said. “She’s tough. She makes every pitch. She throws her changeup for a strike, her curveball moves, she’s just tough.”
Siple was matching Peterson in the early going as she struck out six of the first nine Lady Vikings she faced. But a pair of Curwensville errors sandwiched around a Peterson base hit led to two unearned runs in the third.
The Lady Tide defense let both Siple and reliever Caitlynn Irwin down as eight of the first nine Glendale runs were unearned thanks to five errors.
Glendale did get an earned run off Siple in the fourth as Jillian Taylor led off with a double and scored on Caitlyn Rydbom’s base hit.
Siple came back out to pitch to one batter in the fifth, but Leigey decided to pull her as she hit her 100th pitch with the Lady Tide still having four games (including a Saturday doubleheader) left on the schedule this weekend.
“Realistically, were we going to score three runs? Probably not,” Leigey said. “And I need AK (Siple) for the rest of the week for those winnable games. When she got over 90, we thought it was time.”
Irwin came in with one out and quickly got out No. 2. Unfortunately for Irwin and the Lady Tide, am infield error on what could have been the third out prolonged the inning and Glendale made Curwensville pay.
The Lady Vikings sent seven batters to the plate after the miscue, scoring six times to take the 9-0 lead.
“If we make that play, we’re out of the inning and it’s still just 3-0,” Leigey said.
Kelly Kasaback had an RBI triple and Taylor, Alyssa Sinclair, Riley Best and Peterson all picked up RBI singles. Another run scored on a wild pitch.
“That’s a hard adjustment to make, but I think we made it pretty well,” Vereshack said. “It’s not easy to go from zip to having to move up in the box and get after it.”
Irwin walked two batters in the sixth, but got out of the inning when she got Taylor to ground to shortstop Shyanne Ryan, who turned an unassisted double play.
Glendale added four runs in the seventh with the big blow being a 2-run double from Kaprice Cavalet. Best and Ava Weld added RBI singles.
The potent Lady Viking offense recorded 12 hits, getting two each from Best, Peterson and Sinclair.
It’s the eighth time in the last 10 games that Glendale has registered at least 10 hits.
“Our goal is 200 hits as a team, and I think we’re going way North of that,” Vereshack said. “We’re going to have at least six girls with 20-plus hits and a couple with 35, maybe 40 hits. That’s what we focus on all winter. We’re peaking right now when we should be.”
With the win —its eighth straight — Glendale improved to 12-2 overall. The Lady Vikings remain unbeaten in the Inter County Conference (9-0) and Moshannon Valley League (4-0).
Curwensville slipped to 5-5 overall, 2-5 in the ICC and 0-3 in the MVL.
Both teams are back in action Thursday.
Glendale hosts Bellwood-Antis, while Curwensville visits Williamsburg.
NOTE: Best has 25 hits in her last 36 at bats, good for a .694 batting average. She has four doubles, eight home runs, 28 runs and 19 RBIs in that span (10 games).
Glendale—13
Best cf 4322, Peterson p 4121, Ka. Cavalet 2b 5112, Buterbaugh 3b 3000, Romano pr 0000, Weld rf 4111, Markel pr 0000, Kasaback lf 5111, Taylor ss 5221, Rydbom c 2011, Ko. Cavalet cr 0200, Sinclair 1b 4221. Totals: 36-13-12-10.
Curwensville—0
Butler c-lf-cf 3010, Olosky cf 2000, Simcox lf 1000. Siple p-dp 3010, Harzinski 1b 3010, Rudy 2b-ss 3010, Warren rf-c 3000, Wischuck ss 1000, Reitz 2b 2000, Hainsey 3b 2000, McCartney dp 1000, Irwin p 1000, Shaw (flex) lf-rf 0000. Totals: 25-0-4-0.
Score by Innings
Glendale 002 160 4—13 12 0
Curwensville 000 000 0— 0 4 5
Errors—Olosky, Wischuck, Hainsey 2, Irwin. LOB—Glendale 9, Curwensville 4. DP—Curwensville 1. 2B—Taylor, Ka. Cavalet. 3B—Kasaback. SB—Kasaback. CS—Ko. Cavalet (by Butler). WP—Peterson; Irwin 7, Siple 1. PB—Rydbom; Butler, Warren.
Pitching
Glendale: Peterson—7 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 10 SO.
Curwensville: Siple—4 1/3 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 7 SO; Irwin—2 2/3 IP, 9 H, 10 R, 4 ER, 5 BB, 0 SO.
WP—Peterson (9-1). LP—Siple (5-5).
Time—2:07.