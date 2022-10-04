COUDERSPORT — Golfers from Curwensville and Clearfield competed at the District 9 Class 2A and District 8/9 Class 3A Girls Golf Championships held Monday at the par-71 Coudersport Golf Club.
Curwensville’s Skylar Pentz competed in the 2A class, finishing 11th with a total of 113.
Clearfield’s Isabella Gearhart also competed in the 2A class, placing 20th with a round of 131.
Teammate Mia Helsel was 21st with a score of 142.
The top three individual finishers in Class 2A and champion in Class 3A advanced to the PIAA Championships, which will be held Oct. 17-18 at the Penn State Golf Courses in State College.
Clarion’s McKayla Kerle won the 2A title with a round of 83. Second place went to Karns City’s Chloe Fritch with a 95. Oswayo Valley’s Rylee Thompson won a playoff to take the third spot.
Team champions were also crowned Monday in both classifications, but neither champ advanced to the West Regional Team Tournament because their scores were higher than 300. Moniteau won the 2A title, while Bradford was crowned the 3A champ.
TEAM RESULTS
CLASS 2A: 1. Moniteau 327 (Mariska Shunk 108, Emma Covert 104, Taylor Voloch 115. Others: Kendall Sankey 121, Autumn Stewart 148); 2. Cranberry 345 (Brooke Whitling 116, Kendell Findlay 108, Alaina Hogue 121); 3. Smethport 347 (Olivia Scott 96, Hope Peterman 126, Mia Thomas 125. Others: Ava Costa 130, Isabella Learn 144).
CLASS 3A: 1. Bradford 305 (Cadence Stiles 96, Payten Leet 97, Alexia Corignani 112); 2. DuBois 327 (Alexas Pfeufer 96, Jordan Watt 110, Alma Blakeslee 121. Others: Sydney Graham 141).
INDIVIDUAL RESULTS
CLASS 2A
1. McKayla Kerle, Clarion;83
2. Chloe Fritch, Karns City;95
3. *Rylee Thompson, Oswayo Valley;96
——— Missed the Cut ———
4. Olivia Schott, Smethport;96
5. Leah Larsen, Coudersport;101
6. Emma Covert, Moniteau;104
7. Katherine Crago, Punxsutawney;105
8(t). Kendell Findlay, Cranberry;108
8(t). Mariska Shunk, Moniteau;108
10. Evie Bliss, ACV/Union;112
11. Skylar Pentz, Curwensvlle;113
12. Sarah Krise, Elk County Catholic;114
13. Taylor Voloch, Moniteau;115
14. Brooke Whitling, Cranberry;116
15(t). Kendall Sankey, Moniteau;121
15(t). Alaina Hogue, Cranberry;121
17. Audrey Barrett, Brookville;124
18(t). Rylee Haight, Kane;126
18(t). Hope Peterman, Smethport;126
20. Isabella Gearhart, Clearfield;131
21. Mia Helsel, Clearfield;142
22. Savannah Gill, Coudesport;146
23. Autumn Stewart, Moniteau;148
24. Kendall Couser, Punxsutawney;159
25. Jessie Stocks, Moniteau;169
26. Maeve Jordan, Brookville;176
* Won a 4-hole sudden death playoff to capture third
CLASS 3A
1. Lily Gedris, Allderdice;87
——— Missed the Cut ———
2(t). Alexas Pfeufer, DuBois;96
2(t). Cadence Stiles, Bradford;96
4. Payten Leet, Bradford;97
5. Angel Epondulan, Allderdice;103
6. Jordan Watt, DuBois;110
7. Alexia Corignani, Bradford;112