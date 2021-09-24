CURWENSVILLE — After scoring 29 goals in its last three outings, the West Branch girls soccer team found it a little tougher to get the ball in the net Thursday against host Curwensville.
The Lady Warriors fired 27 shots at Curwensville keeper Mackenzie Wall, who kept the Lady Tide in the game with 23 saves.
But West Branch’s Emily Parks netted a hat trick, scoring on three of her four shots, to lead the visitors to a 4-0 victory.
“The girls have been excited and they’ve been scoring a lot, but this was a good test to see if they could continue to battle when their shots weren’t falling or their touches weren’t crisp,” West Branch head coach Angie Fenush said. “If one girl on this team isn’t having her best day, they know they have 21 teammates to step up.”
It was Parks, who answered the call on Thursday, giving the Lady Warriors a 2-0 lead at the half with her first two scores and adding her third just 5:43 into the second.
“Emmie Parks really stepped up and took the game under control, and that was nice to see her have a good day when her team needed her,” Fenush said.
Parks’ first goal came ay 4:53 off a nice setup from Paige Washic.
The Lady Warriors made it 2-0 at 13:24 when Parks got behind the Lady Tide defense, running down a through ball sent in by Lauren Timblin and booting it past Wall.
But West Branch had to settle for the 2-0 halftime advantage despite a 15-2 lead in shots. The Lady Warriors also had one shot clang off the post and another hit the crossbar.
“Our team was feeling really confident going in down just 2-0,” Curwensville head coach Maddie Williams said. “We were having fun at halftime trying to get pumped up, and it was encouraging for the girls to have hope going into the second half.”
Williams was especially pleased with how the Lady Tide started the game, getting several runs toward the West Branch goal and getting a couple good looks at the net.
“I told them I wanted their best in the first 10 minutes of the game because normally we come out a little bit slower,” Williams said. “I wanted them to get a bunch of shots off to hopefully rattle the other team a little bit.
“I was hoping that we could quickly get one in the back of the net so that we could then focus on defense, but then we had to throw an audible a little bit and had to adjust. I thought we did a good job of testing their defense throughout the game.”
Parks made it 3-0 early in the second half, but the Lady Warriors weren’t able to add to the lead until late in the game, despite several good chances.
“Their goalie played a good game.” Fenush said. “I think the girls get excited when they see the open net, and we need to take games like this to work on awareness and being calm with the ball.
Persistence did pay off for West Branch with 6:16 left to play when Jenna Mertz, who had seven shots on in the game, struck the ball, which got away from Wall and tucked into the corner of the net and the near post.
“We just need to keep shooting,” Fenush said. “We need to get over our frustrations and keep working and battling.”
“It’s unfortunate that some of the goals that ended up going in did go in, because I feel like (West Branch) did have a lot of good shots that Mackenzie saved, and we just had a few unlucky instances where the ball found a way into the back of the net,” Williams said.
“But I’m pleased with how we played. I think we connected a lot of great passes and moved the ball well throughout the field. And i think the defense did a solid job of holding them off.”
Curwensville slipped to 1-5 overall and 1-3 in the Inter County Conference.
West Branch improved to 5-0-1 overall and 2-0 in the ICC.
Both teams are back in action Saturday.
The Lady Warriors host Clarion, while the Lady Tide visit Port Allegany.
West Branch 4, Curwensville 0
Scoring Summary
First Half
1. Emily Parks, (Paige Washic), 4:53.
2. Parks, (unassisted), 13:24.
Second Half
3. Parks, (unassisted), 45:43.
4. Jenna Mertz, (unassisted), 73:44.
Shots: West Branch 27, Curwensville 4.
Saves: West Branch (Katlyn Folmar) 4, Curwensville (Mackenzie Wall) 23.
Corner kicks: West Branch 8, Curwensville 1.