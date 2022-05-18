ALTOONA — Chad Muckey was second in the 1600-meter run in a time of 4:35.54, just missing the state qualifying standard of 4:35.54.
Muckey then finished second in the 3200-meter relay in a time of 9:48.81, just missing the qualifying the standard 9:48.01.
However, the PIAA Championships take three from District 6, so he will be headed to Hershey next weekend.
Also headed to Hershey is the West Branch 3200-meter relay team of John Stavola, Noah Ryder, Jacob Alexander and Sage Carr finished third in a time of 8:31.68. That qualified them for the state championships and broke the old school record of 8:41.24, which was held by Will Cantara, Brian Lee, Caleb Carr and Allen Pryde.
“They were ranked fourth going in, and we knew they needed a personal best to go to states,” said WB head coach Adam Carr.
“They beat their personal best and the school record by 10 seconds. They came very close to second place.”
The Lady Mounties 3200-meter relay team of Kylie Timko, Audrey Smith, Lily Warlow and Jaylee Cook finished fifth in a time of 11:17.52.
Other P-O athletes who medaled included Reilly Vroman, who was seventh in the shot put with a throw of 31-02.75 and Madison Barger, who finished eighth in the 200-meter dash finals with a time of 28.47.
The Mounties’ Matthew Reese took eighth in the pole vault with a height of 11-6.
West Branch’s Marley Croyle finished fourth in the javelin with a heave of 108-01.
She missed the state qualifying standard of 121-0 to reach states.
The Warriors’ 1600-meter relay team of Ryder, Stavola, Carr and Joel Evans took fifth in a time of 3:41.03.