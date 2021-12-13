PHILIPSBURG — As host Philipsburg-Osceola took on Curwensville in the championship game of the Inaugural Taylor Harpster Memorial Tournament, Lady Mountie head coach Brandon Myers said he felt the team may have gotten some divine intervention from his late friend.
The Lady Mounties led 27-25 late in the fourth quarter, but the Lady Tide rallied and had the ball for 21 seconds before the buzzer and failed to score, giving P-O the trophy.
“I think she may have helped us there at the end,” Myers said.
It was a big win for the Lady Mounties, who got spectacular efforts from freshman Lily Warlow, who won the tournament’s Offensive MVP and sophomore Khendyl Sharrer, who won the Tournament MVP award.
But one of the biggest games was had by the duo of Ivy Reed and Cassie Butterworth, who had the unenviable task of guarding Curwensville’s Alyssa Bakaysa.
The Lady Tide’s super senior was held to just six points — all of which came on free throws.
“I can not brag about Ivy Reed and Cassie Butterworth enough,” Myers said. “Before the game, we had a plan. We wanted to limit 33 (Bakaysa) from scoring. We have a habit of playing behind the low post, but we told them to get in front and we had help defense behind us.
“Alyssa is a phenomenal player, but Ivy and Cassie did a heck of a job today.”
Bakaysa, who was named the tournament’s Defensive MVP, did have 15 rebounds, but struggled to get clear shots most of the game.
“Hats off to Philipsburg-Osceola for how they guarded Alyssa tonight,” said Curwensville head coach Bob Desmett. “We don’t want to be that way when teams do this to us and take her away. We want everybody to step up and play like they are capable of.
“If we would have done that today, it may have been a different outcome.”
Philipsburg-Osceola started the game on a big high, going up 16-3 at the end of the first quarter.
Warlow had 11 of her points in the quarter, including two different sets of three foul shots after being fouled twice behind the line. She finished the game with 16 points and was 5-of-6 from the line.
“We had a conversation before our mandatory practices even started and we said, ‘We are going to expect a lot from you,’” said Myers. “We figured she would have some struggles as a freshman. But my goodness, she plays like she has been here a couple of years.
“It was just a great job. She really played well both days.”
Curwensville started to make its comeback in the second quarter, as Bakaysa went 3-of-4 from the free throw line and Skylar Pentz had four points.
The Lady Tide went on a 9-2 run just before the half.
Only a Reagan Thorp bucket with 44 seconds to play in the half saved the Lady Mounties from a scoreless frame.
Curwensville came out for the third quarter down 18-12, but quickly tied the game 18-18 with a Pentz trey and a bucket and free throw from Joslynne Freyer.
Sharrer broke the run with a basket to put the Lady Mounties back up 20-18 but Freyer hit another basket to make it 20-20.
A late bucket from Warlow gave the Lady Mounties the 22-20 lead right at the end of the frame.
Philipsburg-Osceola went up 24-20 on a jumper from Camden Potter, before Kyra Henry scored to make it 24-22.
Bakaysa was fouled after a Lady Mountie turnover and hit 1-of-2 shots to make it 24-23.
A three from Warlow put P-O back up 27-23 before Henry scored with just over 32 seconds left.
Philipsburg-Osceola turned the ball over with 21 seconds to play, but the Lady Tide were unable to get the tying basket into the hoop, setting the final.
Pentz led Curwensville with seven points. Bakaysa had 15 rebounds and six points, while Henry had six points and five rebounds.
“I’m pleased with the girls and how they played,” Desmett said. “I am disappointed in the loss.
“They played very well. This loss is on me. I claim responsibility for it. The girls did a great job.”
Sharrer had five rebounds and four points, one night after her 15-point, eight-rebound performance.
“Khendyl is one of those players where her impact isn’t only in the stat line,” Myers said. “She hustles more than anybody. She works harder than just about anybody. I would take 10 more of her if I could.
“She’s a good scorer. She is a good defender. She is the complete package.”
The tournament’s basket raffle and 50/50 raised almost $1,000 for the T-Harp Memorial Scholarship Fund.
“For us to come together, and the three other communities to come together, and support this tournament, I couldn’t be happier,” said Myers.
“Her scholarship goes to local athletes. With her being my friend and the cause this supports, I love being able to give back to it.”
Philipsburg-Osceola improved to 2-0 overall. The Lady Mounties host Clearfield on Tuesday.
Curwensville dropped to 1-1 on the season. The Lady Tide host Mount Union in a varsity only contest on Wednesday at 6 p.m.
Curwensville—25
Bakaysa 0 6-8 6, Henry 3 0-2 6, J. Freyer 2 1-2 5, Guiher 0 1-4 1, Pentz 3 0-0 7, K. Freyer 0 0-0 0. Totals: 8 8-16 25.
Philipsburg-Osceola—27
Warlow 4 5-6 16, Sharrer 2 0-3 4, Potter 2 0-0 5, Thorp 1 0-0 2, Reed 0 0-0 0, Butterworth 0 0-0 0, Minarchick 0 0-0 0, Malinich 0 0-0 0. Totals: 9 5-9 27.
Three-pointers: Pentz. Warlow 3, Potter.
Score by Quarters
Curwensville 3 9 8 5—25
Philipsburg-Osceola 16 2 4 5—27