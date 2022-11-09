PHILIPSBURG — The big stage proved not to be too big Tuesday night for a young Philipsburg-Osceola volleyball team, as the Lady Mounties bested Avonworth in the opening round of the PIAA Class 2A playoffs for the second straight year.
Reigning Progressland Player of the Year Reese Hazelton, a junior, is the lone player back with any full-time starting experience from a P-O squad that reached the state semifinals after nine seniors and 10th player who moved out of the school district were all lost.
That has mattered little as the new-look Lady Mounties have continued to roll under long-time coach Dave Eckberg. It doesn’t hurt to have Hazelton to lead the way for a young group of players who have rallied around her.
That group faced some adversity Tuesday night against an Avonworth squad that came to play after being swept out of states in straight sets a year ago by P-O.
It looked like it might be more of the same Tuesday, as the Lady Mounties looked dominant in a 25-11 first-set victory. Avonworth found their legs in set No. 2. though, and pulled out a hard-fought 25-23 win to even the match.
The Lady Antelopes, the fourth seed from District 7, then jumped out to am early 6-3 lead in the fourth set.
However, P-O countered with an 8-1 spurt to grab an 11-7 advantage and never looked back from there as it won the final two sets 25-20, 25-12 to take the match 3-1 to advance to Saturday’s state quarterfinals against WPIAL runner-up Shenango, which swept North East Tuesday night.
Hazelton fueled the win with a strong all-around night that featured 33 kills, four blocks, 17 digs and 12 service points (4 aces). She had plenty of help though.
Ava Ropert had five kills and six blocks; Megan Johnson added five kills and two blocks and Sophie Granville six kills, a block and a team-high 18 digs.
Annie Johnson powered P-O at the service line with 17 points and three aces to go along with 10 digs, while Maddy Lumadue and Natalie Betz had 11 and 10 points, respectivey. Lauren Dugan added 14 digs and six points.
“We talked about adversity all year, and I didn’t think we had to face it in game one tonight because we kind of came out and took control of things,” said Eckberg. ‘We recognized that they had a long way to travel, and we did what we needed to do.
“What I guess I would have liked to see a little more mental focus in game two. I think we ended up with 13 unforced errors in that game, and we clearly left them off the hook. We talk all year about playing complete matches, and we let our guard down. And, that created adversity — not that we wanted to do it that way — but we had to battle back.
“That team (Avonworth) played so well defensively and I thought their libero dug a lot of balls. They have a strong block up the middle, so things that normally come easy to us, we really, really had to work for tonight.
“I told the kids, you’re not going to get a kill every time you swing. They’re going to make plays and you just have to keep grinding until you get a chance to allow them to make a mistake or something opens up offensively for us.”
Avonworth looked like a team that had just made a long bug trip in the first set, as P-O jumped out to a fast 12-3 lead as Annie Johnson and Hazelton each enjoyed four-point service stints. Hazelton also had three kills in that opening stretch and seven in the first set.
A series of sideouts ensued before Betz all but put the set away with a six-point service run that featured two Hazelton kills and a kill land block by Ropert.
An Avonworth sideout just delayed the inevitable, as a big block by Hazelton gave the Lady Mounties the 25-11 win.
The Lady Antelopes regrouped during the set break and looked like a different team in game No. 2. Four points by Francie King helped Avonworth jump out to a 6-1 lead, while two points each from Layne Shinsky and Nora Kate Gavin pushed that lead to 14-6.
The Lady Mounties countered with a sideout on a Megan Johnson kill, then got five straight points from Lumadue — as Johnson and Hazelton each had a pair of kills — to make it 14-11.
Avonworth pushed its lead back to as many as six at 20-14 and 21-15, but P-O had some fight left and made things interesting late after the Lady Antelopes got to set point at 24-19.
The Lady Mounties fought off four set points to get back within one at 24-23 but a missed serve by Lumadue gave Avonworth a 25-23 win. The Lady Mounties missed had four missed serves in the game, three in that closing stretch, as unforced errors proved to be their undoing.
Avonworth carried that momentum into the third set and grabbed a 6-3 lead, but P-O reeled things back in from there. Hazelton got things started with a pair of points to even the score at 6-6 before Dugan ripped off four straight to put P-O up 11-7.
The Lady Mounties maintained that lead from there, although Avonworth did get within one at 20-19 late in the set. Philipsburg-Osceola quickly countered with a sideout and two points by Lumadue to go back up 23-19 before winning the set moments later when Hazelton hammered home her sixth kill of the game for a 25-20 victory.
That set win seemed to take some wind of out Avonworth’s sails as P-O methodically pulled away in the fourth set to finish off the overall win.
Avonworth scored three of the first four points in the fourth, but five straight kills by Hazelton — four on Annie Johnson’s serve — put P-O up 6-3. The Lady Mounties never trailed from there as Hazelton added three points, Dugan two and Lumadue one to make it 16-8.
Annie Johnson then finished off the set, and. the match, when she stepped to the service line again as she rattled off seven straight points for a 25-12 fourth-set win.
Hazelton had a kill and block during that match-clinching run, while Johnson had two aces in that spurt, including one on match point. Johnson had 11 of her 17 points in the fourth set.
Saturday’s matchup between P-O (18-1) and Shenango (17-2) will be at a site and time to be determined.