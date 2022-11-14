ST. MARYS — The cast of characters might be different, but the journey has been a very familiar one for the Philipsburg-Osceola volleyball team as the Lady Mounties now find themselves in the PIAA Class 2A semifinals for the third year in a row.
Shenango was the latest opponent to fall victim to a constantly-improving P-O squad that features a new starting lineup around junior Reese Hazelton, who has been the one constant for the Lady Mounties, along with its coaching staff, in the current run of Final Four appearances.
Someone not familiar with P-O’s journey wouldn’t be able to tell it has a completely revamped lineup from the previous two years with how well the Lady Mounties have played together, especially Saturday in a convincing 25-16, 25-15, 25-20 sweep of the WPIAL runner-up Lady Wildcats at St. Marys Area High School.
Hazelton was once again instrumental in the win, hammering home 27 kills in three sets, but she got plenty of help is dispatching Shenango to put the Lady Mounties one win away from the state finals.
Junior Sophie Granville joined forces with Hazelton to be a dynamic duo at the net, finishing the night with 14 kills and one block. Granville, who missed all of 2021 with an ACL injury, is the only other returning letterwinner on a P-O squad that has no seniors on its roster.
Fellow junior Ava Ropert had two kills and three blocks and sophomore Megan Johnson a pair of kills, as the setter combo of junior Maddy Lumadue and sophomore Natalie Betz ran the offense near flawlessly all night. Betz recorded 23 assists and Lumadue 19.
Betz also enjoyed a nice at the service line, notching seven points on the night. Juniors Lauren Dugan (12 points, 2 aces) and Annie Johnson (10 points, 1 ace) led P-O service attack.
“We knew we had to play our best game because teams are going to be great at this point, and Shenango’s 33 (Kylee Rubin) and 7 (Emilee Fedrizzi) are just great players and beat our block consistently all afternoon,” said P-O coach Dave Eckberg. “Our kids were pretty focused though and very well prepared I think. They knew our game plan and stuck to it, and we’re happy to be moving on.
“We worked a lot on defense this week because we knew their outsides would be swinging at some balls. Credit to all our players though. We have 14 players who have been traveling with us the last two weeks, and in practice they all contribute and are all getting better and make each other better. Hopefully that is what showed here today.
“Sophie Granville had a good match for us and is an athletic kid. She’s not the tallest kid in the gym but jumps really, really well and is stronger than what she looks. We knew that when Reese gets back row, offensively, we needed someone who can score some points for us, and she’s been doing that all season.”
The teams traded sideouts to start the match Saturday before Dugan posted three straight points — two on a Granville block and Hazelton kill — to give P-O a 7-4 lead.
Johnson then broke the game wide open a couple rotations later when she ripped off a seven-point run to make it 18-7. That spurt featured two Hazelton kills and blocks by Ropert and Adi Jarrett. Philipsburg-Osceola maintained that cushion from there as it eventually won the opening set 25-16.
The second set was actually much tighter than the 25-15 final score might indicate as the teams traded sideouts and occasional points here and there. The biggest lead for either side was three by P-O at 12-9 and 15-12.
The Lady Mounties found themselves with a 17-15 advantage late in the game following a missed serve by Rubin. Shenango never got the ball back, though, as Dugan ripped off an eight-point service run to finish off the set. Not even a pair of Lady Wildcat timeouts could slow down Dugan or the Lady Mounties. Granville had three kills in that closing stretch, including one on set point.
Trailing 2-0, Shenango jumped out to a quick 4-1 lead in the third set. However, P-O didn’t let the Lady Wildcats build on that lead as a sideout and three points by Hazelton promptly put the Lady Mounties back on top 7-5. Hazelton had four points on the night, all in the third set.
The Lady Mounties maintained that lead through several different servers until Betz rattled off four straight points to make it 17-10. Hazelton had two kills and Ropert one in that spurt.
However, Shenango quickly countered with a sideout and four points by Ashley Decarbo to make it a two-point game again at 17-15. That prompted a timeout by Eckberg, and P-O came right out and got a sideout on a Hazelton kill to end the Lady Wildcats’ run.
Holding an 18-15 lead at that point, P-O would go on to win the set by five, 25-20, to complete the sweep. Hazelton added a point in that closing stretch, while Lumadue had two to make it 23-19.
Hazelton then finished off the win with one final kill on Granville’s serve to send the Lady Mounties back to the state semifinals.
Next up for P-O (19-1) is a third straight meeting with a WPIAL champion in the Final Four. This time it will be Freeport on Tuesday night at Punxsutawney High School at 7 p.m. Freeport swept Quaker Valley (WPIAL third seed) on Saturday to reach the semifinals.
The Lady Mounties split matches with North Catholic, now up in Class 3A, the previous two years — winning in four sets in 2020 to reach the state finals and losing a heartbreaker in five sets a year ago after trailing 2-0.
“None of us were sure,” said Eckberg when asked if he though this team could make another semifinal run. “I just know we have a heck of a leader with Reese. She kind of wills them to win at times and score points. She’s really embraced her new teammates, carried them at times and now she trusts them too. They’re all contributing, so when you have a kid like that out there who is special, it kind of makes coaching easier.
“They’re excited for the opportunity (to play in semifinals). We talked about it, and even though we came out on top today, I still think we can be better. We can be better blocking, and maybe a little more aggressive serving.
“I hope this is still a team that is improving as we’re finishing the last week of the season. If that’s the case, we’re happy to take anyone on.”
As for North Catholic, which won the Class 2A title last year, it also is back in the state semifinals once again and plays Thomas Jefferson (WPIAL third seed) Tuesday night for a spot in the Class 3A final this year.