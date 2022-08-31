PHILIPSBURG — Things are looking up for the Philipsburg-Osceola girls soccer program.
After winning just a total of four games from 2014 through 2020, the Lady Mounties won six a season ago. P-O’s 6-11 record from 2021 is the best since the 2013 campaign when it went 7-10.
Second-year head coach Joe Matson says the Lady Mounties are ready to turn the corner.
“We lost four games last season by one goal and we battled through injuries all year,” he said. “There’s a lot to like about this team, which boasts a veteran junior class of eight players.”
Many of P-O’s 10 letterwinners come from the junior class in Madison Barger, Kinley Bender, Olivia Hutton, Khendyl Sharrer, Kendra Smith and Tatelynne Swatsworth. Sophomores Alivia Bizzarri, Ashlynn Havens, Elle Slogosky and Lily Warlow round out the Lady Mounties’ letterwinners.
The large group of letterwinners is certainly a big positive for P-O.
“Our strengths are team speed, overall athleticism, and experience,” Matson said. “The only concern I have at the moment is that we only have 16 varsity players, and there are several that participate in other activities so practice or game-day conflicts could affect our depth and goals, one of which is to have a winning season.”
The Lady Mounties will also need to replace the leadership and skills lost with the graduation of Schenley Farrell, Savannah Miller, Audra Tibbens and Madison Vaughn.
“Schenley is currently playing for Penn State Altoona and her leadership and play at mid-field will surely be missed,” Matson said. “Although we lost four seniors to graduation, most of our core pieces are back and we have worked hard this off-season to improve their level of play.”
Even with the loss of Farrell, Matson points to the midfield as a strength for the 2022 Lady Mounties.
“The squad’s positional strength is depth at midfield where Tatelynne Swatsworth, Ashlynn Havens, Ellie Slogosky, Madison Barger, and Kendra Smith will all see substantial minutes,” he said.
Matson also believes the P-O offense, which averaged 1.8 goals per game a season ago, will be much improved. Expected to lead the offensive charge are junior captain Chloe Matson, who missed most of the 2021 season with a serious injury, Warlow and Sharrer.
“We really worked on developing more depth at forward this off-season,” Matson said. “So we believe we have established several more offensive threats that are capable of putting the ball in the net, which is a good thing to have.”
The P-O defense allowed a little over three goals per game last season, but that average was skewed by two games against Mountain League champion Clearfield, which scored 19 of the 53 goals the Lady Mounties surrendered.
Bender will be P-O’s last line of defense in goal and will have Hutton, Bizzarri, Slogosky and P-O’s lone senior Paige Rishel helping her out on defense.
“We have several players that have really improved a lot this off season,” Matson said.
Also in the mix for playing time are junior Grace McClure, sophomore newcomer Evelyn Shaw, and promising freshmen Maddyx Hampton and Brooke Branton.
The Lady Mounties begin the season on Saturday against State College at the West Branch Kickoff Tournament.
Recommended Video
“We’re really looking forward to seeing what we can do come (Saturday),” Matson said.
Roster
Senior
Paige Rishel.
Juniors
*Madison Barger, *Kinley Bender, *Olivia Hutton, Chloe Matson, Grace McClure, *Khendyl Sharrer, *Kendra Smith, *Tatelynne Swatsworth.
Sophomores
*Alivia Bizzarri, *Ashlynn Havens, Evelyn Shaw, *Elle Slogosky, *Lily Warlow.
Freshmen
Brooke Branton, Maddyx Hampton.
*Returning letterwinners
Schedule
September
3—at West Branch Kickoff Tournament, 11 a.m. 6—at Clearfield. 8—at Bald Eagle Area. 13—Tyrone. 15—Huntingdon. 17—Cambria Heights, 11 a.m. 19—at Penns Valley. 21—at Bellefonte. 24—Moshannon Valley, 11:30 a.m. 27—Hollidaysburg. 29—Clearfield.
October
3—Bald Eagle Area. 5—at Tyrone, 4 p.m. 11—at Huntingdon. 12—Penns Valley. 17—Bellefonte. 19—at Hollidaysburg.
Matches begin at 6 p.m. unless noted