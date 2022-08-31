P-O girls soccer letterwinners
The Philipsburg-Osceola girls soccer team returns 10 letterwinners for the 2022 season. Front row, from left, are Khendyl Sharrer, Kendra Smith, Ellie Slogosky and Tatelynne Swatsworth. Standing are Kinley Bender, Lily Warlow, Madison Barger and Olivia Hutton. Missing from the photo are Alivia Bizzarri and Ashlynn Havens.

 Photo by Ryan Bender

PHILIPSBURG — Things are looking up for the Philipsburg-Osceola girls soccer program.

After winning just a total of four games from 2014 through 2020, the Lady Mounties won six a season ago. P-O’s 6-11 record from 2021 is the best since the 2013 campaign when it went 7-10.

