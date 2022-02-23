PHILIPSBURG — After controlling the paint for the first two quarters of Tuesday’s District 6 class 2A quarterfinal with Penns Valley, the Philipsburg-Osceola boys basketball team struggled to keep the Rams off the boards in the second half.
The Mounties outrebounded the Rams 16-8 in the first half and took a 25-21 edge to the break.
But Penns Valley, the No. 6 seed, was able to gain the advantage on the glass in the second half and pulled away thanks to a hot-shooting fourth quarter, topping the third-seeded Mounties 51-40.
“I believe it was the adjustments that we made,” P-O head coach TJ Anderson said about the turnaround in the paint. “I’ll take that. We tried to stop the cutters and that took us out of our rebounding positions. I felt it was more important to take away the cutters than to keep our rebounders down there doing those things. That was on me.”
After Penns Valley scored the first bucket of the game, P-O took control and gained a 14-8 advantage by the end of the first quarter. Nick Johnson and Jeremy Whitehead each netted five as the Mounties attacked the Rams interior defense.
Oliver Harpster drilled a 3-pointer to begin the second quarter to give the hosts a 9-point advantage, which is the most either team led by until the last bucket of the game.
But Penns Valley chipped away at the deficit and went to the break down just 25-21. Aidan Culver scored seven of his 11 points in the frame.
The Rams quickly took the lead in the third quarter thanks to an offensive rebound and put back from Logan Crater and a trey by Zach Braucht.
The teams traded leads the rest of the quarter with the Mounties ending the frame on top 34-32.
Whithead gave P-O a 37-32 advantage with a 3-pointer early in the fourth quarter, but Maclain Welshans answered to make it a one possession game.
A Mountie turnover led to a fast break and thunderous dunk from Braucht to tie the game at 37-37.
Whitehead hit another trey to give P-O a 40-37 lead, but Welshans again responded with his own 3-pointer to knot it at 40.
It was all Penns Valley from there.
The visitors ended the quarter on an 11-0 run, getting another dunk from Braucht at the buzzer to put the exclamation point on a 19-6 fourth quarter.
Penns Valley shot 7-of-11 in the quarter after hitting just 13-of-39 in the first three.
Welshans had nine points in the frame, while Braucht netted six. Braucht led the Rams with 15 points.
“(Penns Valley’s) a great program,” Anderson said. “They’re your typical Mountain League team. They play with toughness. They play with heart. They came out here in this crazy atmosphere and we jumped on them early, had a four-point lead at halftime.
“But again, we’re trying to turn that corner, build up our program to sustaining runs like that when he have big runs and big leads. We want to teach our kids how to sustain those things and play in an atmosphere like this. We haven’t always done this and we’re starting to learn how to compete in it, and now we just have to learn how to win in this environment.”
Whitehead had all six of the Mounties’ fourth-quarter points and led P-O with 16, while also recording a game-high eight rebounds.
Johnson added nine points and had eight rebounds as well. Harpster dished out six assists.
P-O finished its season with a record of 15-8.
“I feel bad for our seniors (Tristan Doyle, Colby Hahn, Whitehead),” Anderson said. “I was hoping to send them out the right way.
“We hang our hats on our seniors four sure. Jeremy Whitehead has done a great job for us. Colby Hahn had a lot of adversity and he stepped right in and he’s been a spark plug for us. And Tristan Doyle ... we put him in a major detail tonight with Braucht and he got in a little foul trouble. But he’s done a really good job all season.
“What I’m expecting is our young guys to look at these guys and realize what Mountie basketball is all about.”
The Rams improved to 12-11 and advance to the D-6 semifinals. Penns Valley plays the winner of this evening’s Northern Cambria-Richland matchup.
Penns Valley—51
Braucht 7 0-0 15, Crater 3 2-3 8, K. Niewinski 2 0-0 4, Culver 4 2-2 11, Welshans 3 0-0 9, C. Niewinski 0 0-0 0, Romig 0 2-2 2. Totals: 20 6-7 51.
Philipsburg-Osceola—40
Whitehead 5 3-4 16, DeSimone 2 2-4 6, Doyle 2 0-0 4, Harpster 2 0-0 5, Johnson 4 1-2 9, C. Hahn 0 0-0 0. Totals: 15 6-10 40.
Three-pointers: Culver, Braucht, Welshans 3; Harpster, Whitehead 3.
Score by Quarters
Penns Valley 8 13 11 19—51
P-O 14 11 9 6—40