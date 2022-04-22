PHILIPSBURG — The Philipsburg-Osceola boys track and field team improved to 6-5 Thursday afternoon with wins over West Branch and St. Joseph’s Academy. The Mounties topped the Warriors 101-49 and beat the Wolves 110-40. The Warriors also defeated St. Joe’s 84-55.
West Branch defeated P-O in girls action, 76-73, while St. Joe’s downed the Lady Warrriors 71-69. The Lady Mounties upended St. Joseph’s 77-71 to set their record at 4-7.
Matt McClenahan led the Mounties with wins in the long jump (18-9) and triple jump (38-04) and as part of the winning 4x100 relay along with Nick Keith, Tyler Doyle and Kaleb Stamm.
Keith led a 1-2-3 Mountie finish in the 200 dash (24.58), leading Braedon Fenton and Stamm across the finish line. Stamm, in turn, took the 100 dash (11.8) with Keith placing second and McClenahan taking third. Fenton was also second in the 400 dash.
P-O’s Andrew Faust swept the hurdles ,winning the 110 in 19.60 and taking the 300 in 49.26.
Ashton Crownover picked up the victory in the 3200 run (11:42.29) and placed second in the 1600 run.
Nathaniel Howell heaved the shot put 35-10.5 to win that event and added a third in the discus. Ron Pinto rounded out the P-O boys winners by taking the pole vault (7-0).
Thomas Pelesky added a second in the pole vault and was third in both the 110 hurdles and 300 hurdles. Kaleb Richardson took third in the long jump and triple jump.
Scott Frantz (3200) and Matt Shimmel (800) also claimed thirds for P-O.
Larry Cowder paced the West Branch boys with wins in the discus (118-07) and high jump and second-place finishes in the triple jump and 110 hurdles.
Quentin Maguire added a first in the javelin (135-10) and was second in the 300 hurdles.
Will Herring placed first in the 400 dash (58.45).
Other Top 3 placewinners for West Branch were Dalton Kristofits (second in discus and third in shot put), Derek Yingling (second in javelin) and David Guerra (third in 400 dash).
For the Lady Warriors, Lauren Timblin was a double winner. She took the 100 dash in 13.59 and the 200 dash in 28.14. Lady Warrior teammate Miranda Warner was second in both events and was also the runner-up in the long jump.
Lindsey Hunt also gave the Lady Warriors a winner in the discus with a throw of 80-04.
Madison Kephart (400 dash) and Taylor Myers (high jump) added runner-up finishes, while Corrin Evans and Emma Morlock finished second and third in the javelin.
Emily White collected three third-place finishes (100 hurdles, 300 hurdles, long jump), while teammates Hailey Prestash (1600 run) and Ella Miller (3200 run) picked up thirds in distance races.
The Lady Mounties had a good day in the field events with Kalista Butler leading the way with wins in the pole vault (8-0) and javelin (79-08). Josie Tekely was second in the pole vault.
Kyleigh Kennedy led a 1-2-3 finish for P-O in the shot put with a throw of 35-11. Reilly Vroman and Jocelyn Hutton were second and third. Lady Mounties’ Allyson Fenton and Tierra Miller added a second and a third in the discus.
Madison Sparks (16:08.28) and Hannah Wildman went 1-2 in the 3200 run for P-O.
Also scoring victories were Megan Kosut in the 400 dash (1:06.45) and Sam Bainey in the high jump (4-08).
Rounding out the Top 3 placers for P-O are Jordyn Williamson, who took third in both the 100 dash and 200 dash, and Bainey, who was the runner-up in the 300 hurdles.
West Branch is back in action Tuesday at Bellwood-Antis.
P-O visits Clearfield Wednesday for the Mountain League meet.
Boys
Philipsburg-Osceola 101,
West Branch 49
Philipsburg-Osceola 110,
St. Joseph’s Academy 40
West Branch 84,
St. Joseph’s Academy 55
3200 meter relay: 1. St. Joseph’s Academy, 9:06.80. 110 meter hurdles: 1 Andrew Faust, PO, 19.60. 2. Larry Cowder, WB. 3. Thomas Pelesky, PO. 100 meter dash: 1 Kaleb Stamm, PO, 11.88. 2. Nick Keith, PO. 3. Matthew McClenahan, PO. 1600 meter run: 1. Josh Hershbine, SJ, SJ, 4:56.47. 2. Ashton Crownover, PO. 3. Asa Reynolds, SJ. 400 meter dash: 1. Will Herring, WB, 58.45. 2. Braeden Fenton, PO. 3. David Guerra, WB. 400 meter relay: 1. Philipsburg-Osceola (Keith, Tyler Doyle, McClenahan, Stamm), 47.19. 300 meter hurdles: 1. Faust, PO, 49.26. 2. Quentin Maguire, WB. 3. Pelesky, PO. 800 meter run: 1. Carter Kauffman, SJ, 2:02.85. 2. Jonah Clark, SJ. 3. Matt Shimmel, PO. 200 meter dash: 1. Keith, PO, 24.58. 2. Fenton, PO. Stamm, PO. 3200 meter run: 1. Crownover, PO, 11:42.29. 2. Kyle Godin, WB. 3. Scott Frantz, PO. 1600 meter relay: 1. St. Joseph’s, 3:50.42. Pole vault: 1. Ron Pinto, PO, 7-00. 2. Pelesky, PO. 3. Scott Frantz, PO. High jump: 1. Cowder. Long jump: 1. McClenahan, PO, PO, 18-09. 2. Aidan Cross, SJ. 3. Kaleb Richardson, PO. Triple jump: 1. McClenahan, PO, 38-04. 2. Cowder, WB. 3. Richardson, PO. Shot put: 1. Nathaniel Howell, PO, 35-10.5. 2. Terry Smeal, WB. 3. Dalton Kristofits, WB. Discus: 1. Cowder, WB, 118-07. 2. Kristofits, WB. 3. Howell, PO. Javelin: 1. Maguire, WB, 135-10. 2. Derek Yingling, WB. 3. Matt Williams, SJ.
Girls
West Branch 76,
Philipsburg-Osceola 73
Philipsburg-Osceola 77,
St. Joseph’s Academy 71
St. Joseph’s Academy 71,
West Branch 69
3200 meter relay: 1. St. Joseph’s Academy, 10:48.92. 100 meter hurdles: 1. Izzy Warren, SJ, 15.93. 2. Clare Marsh, SJ. 3. Emily White, WB. 100 meter dash: 1 Lauren Timblin, WB, 13.59. 2. Miranda Warner, WB. 3. Jordyn Williamson, PO. 1600 meter run: 1 Sera Mazza, SJ, 5:21.04. 2. Julia Casatis, SJ. 3. Hailey Prestash, WB. 400 meter dash: 1.Megan Kosut, PO, 1:06.45. 2. Madison Kephart, WB. 3. Riley Marflak, SJ. 400 meter relay: 1. St. Joseph’s, 55.05. 300 meter hurdles: 1. Marsh, SJ, 48.31. 2. Sam Bainey, PO. 3. Emily White, WB. 800 meter run: 1. Kathleen Simander, SJ, 2:24.69. 2. Mazza, SJ. 3. Cusatis, SJ. 200 meter dash: 1. Timblin, WB, 28.14. 2. Miranda Warner, WB. 3. Williamson, PO. 3200 meter run: 1. Maddy Sparks, PO, 16:08.28. 2. Hannah Wildman, PO. 3. Ella Miller, WB. 1600 meter relay: 1. St. Joseph’s, 4:37.09. Pole vault: 1. Kalista Butler, PO, 8-00. 2. Josie Tekely, PO. High jump: 1. Bainey, PO, 4-08. 2. Taylor Myers, WB. 3. Watkins, SJ. Long jump: 1. Warren, SJ, 16-06. 2. Warner, WB. 3. White, WB. Triple jump: 1. Warren, SJ, 36-04. 2. Mallory McCauley, SJ. 3. Sarah Watkins, SJ. Shot put: 1. Kyleigh Kennedy, PO, 35-11. 2. Reilly Vroman, PO. 3. Jocelyn Hutton, PO. Discus: 1. Lindsey Hunt, WB, 80-04. 2. Allyson Fenton, PO. 3. Tierra Miller, PO. Javelin: 1. Kalista Butler, PO, 79-08. 2. Corrin Evans, WB. 3. Emma Morlock, WB.