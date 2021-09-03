PHILIPSBURG — The Philipsburg-Osceola boys soccer team got off to a good start in 2020, winning its first four contests before a bevy of injuries began taking their toll.
Still, the Mounties fought through a 7-9 season and look healthy coming into 2021 while returning 12 letterwinners, many of whom missed the majority of last season. That had the Mounties focusing on strength and flexibility training during the spring and summer.
“Those injuries are on me,” P-O head coach Shawn Inlow said. “I didn’t have ‘em ready. I didn’t do a good job of preparing them for the rigors of the Mountain League, where sometimes you have to double back or play three games in four days. I feel we have to focus on injury prevention and bringing the number of those injuries down.”
Seniors Shae Bainey, Ashton Crownover, Alex Godin, Jake Kosut and Parker Matson, juniors Gavin Emigh and Dawson Snyder and sophomores Jake Alexander, Evan Bock, Matt Eirich, Justin Ivicic and Zach McGonigal make up the letterwinners, while P-O also has seniors Garrett Gray and Caleb Quick on the squad.
This gives the Mounties a good core of senior leadership for 2021, but a lot of inexperience going forward, with a group consisting mostly of sophomores.
The Mounties also graduated 75 percent of their scoring and have to trust young players to compensate.
“We’ll do the work and we’ll surprise a few,” said P-O head coach Shawn Inlow. “But we’re young and we’ll take some knocks as well. I can guarantee that this group is focused and will work their hardest to get results.”
Godin and Matson will likely lead the team on the pitch, but Inlow says the Mounties will be relying on many youngsters in the starting lineup.
“Senior captains Parker Matson and Alex Godin, along with sophomore captain, Matt Eirich, form a strong core down the middle. But it is the youth that will be served,” he said.
“We have right now ten potential starters in ninth or tenth grade. The Mountain League will physically test these players and form a strong team going forward.”
A team that he hopes can benefit from its home field.
“Since we’ve moved to the largest turf field in the league, we’ve been trying to elevate our game to one that features possession and passing, befitting a team that regularly makes the playoffs,” Inlow said. “That hasn’t changed. It’s only that we’ve had a triaxle full of bad luck in recent years. In the last two seasons, we’ve had to finish out with six starters injured on the bench.”
No matter the hand that is dealt the Mounties, Inlow says the goals for his team are constant.
“Our goals are always the same,” he said. “Win the league, win the district and go as far in the PIAA Playoffs as luck and skill will allow. We just haven’t been able to accomplish it recently.”
P-O opens its season Tuesday at Clearfield.
Roster
Seniors
Shae Bainey, Ashton Crownover, Alex Godin, Garrett Gray, Jake Kosut, Parker Matson, Caleb Quick.
Juniors
Gavin Emigh, Danny Gray, Nate Mostyn, Dawson Snyder.
Sophomores
Jake Alexander, Hunter Bell, Evan Bock, Matt Eirich, Nolan Hite, Greg Holt, Justin Ivicic, Zach McGonigal, Colton Moore, Andy Sedlack, Ethan Thompson, Dylan Vaughn, Landon Williams, Drake Witherite.
Freshman
Carson Long.
*Returning letterwinners
Schedule
September
7—at Clearfield. 9—at Bald Eagle Area. 13—Tyrone. 15—Huntingdon. 16—at St. Joseph’s Academy, 3:30 p.m. 21—at Penns Valley. 23—at Bellefonte. 27—Hollidaysburg. 29—Clearfield.
October
2—Central Mountain, 11 a.m. 5—Bald Eagle Area. 7—at Tyrone, 4 p.m. 9—St. Joseph’s Academy, 2 p.m. 11—at Huntingdon. 13—Penns Valley. 18—at Cambria Heights, 7 p.m. 19—Bellefonte. 21—at Hollidaysburg.
Matches begin at 6 p.m. unless noted