The PIAA postponed the Class A semifinal match between West Branch and Sacred Heart Academy late on Tuesday night.

Philipsburg-Osceola’s Class AA semifinal with Freeport was also cancelled. That game will be made up this evening at Punxsutawney High School at 7 p.m. All pre-purchased tickets are valid for the game.

The Lady Warriors’ game did not have a reschedule date as of presstime. It could still be made up this evening, but likely on Thursday if not.

That game was set to be streamed on NHFSnetwork.com.

