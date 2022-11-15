The PIAA postponed the Class A semifinal match between West Branch and Sacred Heart Academy late on Tuesday night.
Philipsburg-Osceola’s Class AA semifinal with Freeport was also cancelled. That game will be made up this evening at Punxsutawney High School at 7 p.m. All pre-purchased tickets are valid for the game.
The Lady Warriors’ game did not have a reschedule date as of presstime. It could still be made up this evening, but likely on Thursday if not.
That game was set to be streamed on NHFSnetwork.com.