BIGLER — The Philipsburg-Osceola 12U Little League All-Star team got six sparkling innings from pitcher Richie Shoemaker and the offense did what it needed to in a 4-2 victory over Four Leaf Clover Friday at Ray S. Walker Memorial Field in the opening round of the District 5 Tournament.
Shoemaker allowed two runs on back-to-back homers in the fourth, but was otherwise in a groove as he gave up just four hits and walked three, while striking out five in his 85-pitch complete game.
“Richie is a competitor and we had to work hard to build the trust with him having a 12-year-old defense behind him,” P-O head coach Chris Foley said. “I think this game proved to him that this team was going to be behind him.”
P-O gave Shoemaker all the runs he needed in the top of the first, taking a 3-0 lead despite getting just one hit.
“We knew (Four Leaf) could hit, so getting that early lead and keeping them shut down those first couple innings kind of let the kids kind of settle in,” Foley said.”
The first two P-O batters reached on an outfield error and a dropped third strike and that, coupled with a couple passed balls and wild pitches, led to three unearned runs.
Hayden Koptchak led off the bottom of the first and reached on the outfield error then moved to second on a passed ball and advanced to third when Shoemaker reached first on a dropped third strike.
Shoemaker stole second before advancing on a wild pitch that plated Koptchak.
Caden Miller followed and drew a walk off Four Leaf stater Bo Aveni, who struck out the next two batters, while also throwing a wild pitch that allowed Shoemaker to score.
After Mason Vaughn was hit by an Aveni pitch, Lucas Foley stroked a single to center to score Miller to make it 3-0. Aveni got out of the inning with his third strikeout of the frame.
“The couple mistakes in that first inning absolutely killed us,” Four Leaf head coach Brandon McDowell said. “It put us behind the 8-ball early and they had a good pitcher on the mound and we had a hard time coming back.”
The game remained 3-0 until the top of the fourth as Shoemaker and Brody Ryen, who replaced Aveni on the mound in the second, were in control.
But Four Leaf got to Shoemaker in the fourth as David Kindelberger and EJ Reams cracked back-to-back homers to start the frame. Kindelberger’s was a line shot to left, while Reams powered the ball to straightaway center.
But after issuing a walk to Ryen, Shoemaker recovered and got out of the inning, stranding a runner on third base.
“We knew Kindelberger and Reams were going to hit the ball,” Foley said. “They have incredible power and those boys can hit. So we anticipated that from at least one of them. I didn’t think they’d go back-to-back, but we know those boys can hit.”
“Those boys definitely got our spirits up,” McDowell said. “But we just couldn’t generate enough offense after that.”
P-O plated a big insurance run in the fifth thanks to Shoemaker, who led off the inning with a double against Ryen before advancing to third on a wild pitch and motoring home on an error.
Ryen was very effective in his four innings of relief.
He had the P-O batters uncomfortable in the box for much of the game and allowed only the one run on just four hits, while striking out 11 batters.
“I was a little disappointed in our hitting performance,” Foley said. “I fully expected us to do a little more with the bats.
“(Ryen’s) curveball ... he didn’t throw it for very many strikes, but he had a lot of people off balance with it because it was a pretty big change of pace. Instead of sitting fastball, they were kind of looking for that and also a little concerned that he was a little wild with it.”
“Brody does a good job mixing speeds and locations,” McDowell said.
Ryen tried to start a Four Leaf rally in the the top of the sixth, leading off with a base hit, but Shoemaker struck out the next two batters. The second strikeout was dropped by P-O catcher Mason Vaughn, who retrieved the ball and fired to first for one out. First baseman Foley then threw to second to get Ryen for the double play that ended the game.
“Their defense played solid,” McDowell said. “They made plays when they needed them and that was pretty much the story.”
With the win, P-O advances to play at Moshannon Valley on Sunday.
Four Leaf drops into the loser’s bracket and plays Tuesday against the loser of Sunday’s Bald Eagle Area-Clearfield game.
Four Leaf—2
Aveni cf-p 3000, Law ss 3010, Kindelberger c-1b 2111, Reams 3b-rf 3111, B. Ryen 2b-p 2010, Kephart rf-c 3000, P. Ryen 1000, Reichard lf-3b 1000, Pase cf-2b 1000, George 2b 1000, Stavola lf 1000, Bickel 3b 0000. Totals: 21-2-4-2.
Philipsburg-Osceola—4
Koptchak ss 3110, Shoemaker p 3210, Miller cf 2100, Nevel 3b 2000, Hertlein ph 0000, Connor rf 3010, M. Vaughn c 2000, Foley 1b 2011, Grubb ph 1010, D. Vaughn lf 1000, Maines ph 1000, Bloom 2b 1000, Long ph 1000. Totals: 22
-4-5-1.
Score by Innings
Four Leaf 000 200—2 4 2
P-O 300 01x—4 5 1
LOB—Four Leaf 5, Philipsburg-Osceola 6. DP—Philipsburg-Osceola. 2B—Shoemaker. HR—Kindelberger (solo, 4th), Reams (solo, 4th). HBP—Kindelberger (Shoemaker); M. Vaughn (by Aveni), Hertlein (by B. Ryen). SB—Shoemaker. CS—Bickel (by M. Vaughn). WP—Aveni 3, B. Ryen. PB—M. Vaughn 2; Kindelberger 3.
Pitching
Four Leaf: Aveni—1 IP, 1 H, 3 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 3 SO; B. Ryen—4 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 14 SO.
Philipsburg-Osceola: Shoemaker—6 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 5 SO.
WP—Shoemaker. LP—Aveni.
Time—1:24.