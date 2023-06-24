PHILIPSBURG — The Philipsburg-Osceola 12U Little League All-Star team used a 9-run inning to erase a 3-1 deficit and surge to a 14-4 victory over Clearfield Friday evening in the opening round of the District 5 Tournament at Homer Maney Field.
P-O rapped four hits in the big inning, while also taking advantage of four walks and three Clearfield errors.
“They gave us the opportunities we needed,” P-O head coach Denny Rafferty said. “We’ve been preaching to the team to just put the ball in play. Be aggressive and put the ball in play and they did that in that inning and things worked out for us. We got the base runners and some base hits to push the runs across.”
Clearfield led 3-1 going into the bottom of the third thanks to Ty Thompson’s 3-run home run to right-center field.
The line drive shot scored Jack Dale and Dylan Foust in front of him and gave the visitors a little early momentum.
“Ty’s home run gave us a big boost,” Clearfield head coach Larry Spaid said. “That had us in the game for a while. But the wheels fell off in the next inning.”
P-O quickly loaded the bases in the bottom of the frame when Jonny Wood reached on an error, Jonah Foley walked and Maddi Shoemaker put down a sac bunt attempt that ended up being a base hit when no one covered the bag at first.
After Carter Millward’s seeing-eye single found its way through the infield and P-O’s aggressiveness on the base paths scored two runs on the play, the flood gates opened.
Drew Guenot drew a walk to reload the bases for Jacob Dugan, who also walked to force in a run. Warren Rafferty followed with a 2-run single, and a base hit from Elliott Mann and walk to Gage Freeberg juiced the sacks again.
Brady Mason delivered his second RBI groundout of the game (his first gave P-O a 1-0 lead in the second) and Ayden Meersand ended the third-inning scoring with an RBI single.
“They had the bases loaded and threw some stuff at us that we hadn’t gone over in practice,” Spaid said. “We’ve only had a couple weeks to go over stuff. Our season just ended. Just some stuff we hadn’t seen before and P-O got the wheels turning and it got the better of us, and it snowballed.”
Clearfield got a run back in the top of the fourth when Jake Strishock drew a bases loaded walk against Dugan, who gave up one-out singles to Dylan Putt and Paxton Parada and issued a base on balls to Phoenix Spaid. But Dugan got out of the inning only giving up one run as he was able to notch three strikeouts.
Dugan allowed four runs on six hits, while walking four and fanning four before giving way to Rafferty, who worked a scoreless fifth.
“Give a ton of credit to Clearfield,” Rafferty said. “They’ve got a lot of hitters. They put the ball in play and they battled. Multiple at bats went to full counts and ran that pitch count up.
“Jacob started on the bump and struggled with his footing. He was not happy with the mound, but he worked through it and gave us four strong innings. And Warren came in and closed it out and got us out of here.”
Leading 10-4, P-O put up two runs in the fourth when Shoemaker tripled to plate Foley before scoring on Millward’s RBI groundout.
The hosts ended things in the bottom of the fifth as three Clearfield errors allowed two runs to score and invoke the 10-run rule.
Rafferty and Shoemaker each had two hits for P-O. Mann, Griffin White, Foley and Shoemaker all scored two runs.
Thompson and Putt paced Clearfield with two hits each.
With the loss, Clearfield falls into the loser’s bracket and will play again on Tuesday against the loser of Sunday’s Bald Eagle Area-Moshannon Valley matchup.
“The kids hit the ball well tonight,” Spaid said. “The fielding was just a little off. I was proud of them. P-O is a good team. We’re a good team too. We played right there with them until that one inning.”
P-O advances in the winner’s bracket and will tangle with Curwensville on Sunday.
Clearfield—4
Foust 2b 3100, Briskar ss-p 3000, Thompson 3b 2123, Helsel 1b 3000, Sopic p-ss 2000, Putt lf 2120, Spaid cf 0000, Parada eh 2010, Jarvis c 2000, Strishock eh 0001, Dale rf 2110. Totals: 21-4-6-4.
Philipsburg-Osceola—14
Guenot 2b 2100, Dugan p-ss 1101, Rafferty ss-p 3122, Mann 3b 3210, White 1b 2200, Freeberg eh 2101, Mason lf 2001, Meersand rf 2011, Wood eh 2100, Foley 1210, Shoemaker c 2221, Millward eh 2112. Totals: 24-14-8-9.
Score by Innings
Clearfield 003 10— 4 7 6
P-O 019 22—14 8 1
LOB—Clearfield 7, Philipsburg-Osceola 7. 3B—Shoemaker. HR—Thompson (2 on, 3rd). SB—Freeberg. WP—Dugan 2, Rafferty 2; Sopic 1, Briskar 2. PB—Jarvis.
Pitching
Clearfield: Sopic—2+ IP, 3 H, 7 R, 5 ER, 4 BB, 1 SO; Briskar—2 1/3 IP, 5 H, 7 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 0 SO.
Philipsburg-Osceola: Dugan—4 IP, 6 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 4 BB, 4 SO; Rafferty—1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 SO.
WP—Dugan. LP—Sopic.
Time—1:27.