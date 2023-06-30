PHILIPSBURG — The Philipsburg-Osceola 12U Little League All-Star team dug itself a hole early in Thursday’s District 5 Winner’s Bracket game against Bald Eagle Area and simply couldn’t recover in an 11-3 loss at Homer Maney Memorial Field.
The visitors by coin flip, P-O committed three errors in the first inning and issued a pair of bases-loaded walks to fall behind 4-0, then compounded the problems with another crucial error and four more walks in the second as BEA took a 9-0 lead and had just three hits.
P-O actually outscored BEA 3-2 the rest of the way, but the damage had been done.
“We definitely hurt ourselves the first couple innings,” P-O head coach Denny Rafferty said. “Or defense was not the defense that I know over the first two or three innings. Once the fourth inning rolled around we started playing much better defense and the pitching started hitting the strike zone.
“But between walks and errors ... Bald Eagle is a very good team and you can’t give them that many runs unearned and expect to win, and that’s what cost us tonight.”
Jackson Jones had an RBI single for BEA’s lone first-inning hit and both Jack Wolf and Mason Glunt drew bases-loaded walks. Mason Nagle added an RBI on a fielder’s choice to put BEA in front 4-0 after one.
Jones and Avery Frank each took bases-loaded walks in the second inning, while Wolf added an RBI groundout and Mason Guenot plated a run with an infield single. A run also scored on a passed ball to push the BEA advantage to 9-0.
P-O put two runs on the board in the third as Maddie Shoemaker singled and scored when Warren Rafferty’s ground ball was misplayed later in the inning. Drew Guenot, who drew a one-out walk, scored the last run of the the inning on a wild pitch.
Philipsburg-Osceola also scored a run in the third when Jonah Foley’s one-out single plated Gage Freeberg, who reached on an error to open the frame.
But P-O left the bases loaded in the fourth inning (as well as the second) and stranded a total of nine in the game.
“That cost us,” Rafferty said. “We weren’t able to get that big hit when we needed it. Leaving the bases loaded twice hurt. But their pitchers kept us off balance and they were pounding the strike zone. Our kids just weren’t able to catch up to the fastballs tonight, and the curve balls were nasty.”
Carter Millward came on to pitch the bottom of the third inning for P-O and did his best to keep his team in the game. He allowed two runs on two hits and two walks in his three innings of work. He also got a little help from his defense in the fourth when shortstop Jacob Dugan turned a double play to help keep BEA scoreless over its final two innings at the plate.
Wolf got the win for BEA, throwing the first three innings and giving up just two unearned runs on two hits. while walking four batters and striking out seven.
Jackson Jones pitched the final three innings to earn the save. He scattered four hits and struck out four while surrendering just an unearned run.
With the win, BEA advances to play State College in the winner’s bracket final on Monday.
P-O falls into the loser’s bracket and faces Mo Valley in an elimination game on Saturday.
“I expect Mo Valley to be tough,” Rafferty said. “We saw them in pre-districts and they have some real good ball players. I told our kids to use this game as fuel to kind of light a fire under their butts to come back angry and hungry on Saturday.
“I know this team can battle through and get back into the championship. We have that type of talent. They just have to believe in themselves.”
Philipsburg-Osceola—3
D. Guenot 2b 2100, Dugan ss 3010, Rafferty p-eh 3001, Mann 3b 3010, White 1b 2000, Freeberg eh-p 3100, Mason lf 1010, Meersand rf 1000, Wood eh 2010, Foley cf 2011, Shoemaker c 2110, Millward eh-p 2000. Totals: 26-3-6-2.
Bald Eagle Area—11
Woodring c 3310, Butterworth ss 4200, Jac. Jones 1b-p 2213, Frank lf 2212, Wolf p-1b 2002, Glunt rf 2001, Nagle 3b 1001, Ammerman eh 2000, M. Guenot 2b 1011, Jar. Jones eh 3000, Hosband cf 2210. Totals: 24-11-5-10.
Score by Innings
P-O 002 100— 3 6 5
BEA 452 00x—11 5 3
LOB—Philipsburg-Osceola 9, Bald Eagle Area 9. DP—Philipsburg-Osceola 1, Bald Eagle Area 1. HBP—Ammerman (by Freeberg), Woodring (by Millward). WP—Freeberg, Millward; Wolf 2. PB—Shoemaker 2; Woodring.
Pitching
P-O: Rafferty—0 IP, 1 H, 4 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 1 SO; Freeberg—2 IP, 2 H, 5 R, 2 ER, 5 BB, 2 SO; Millward—3 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 0 SO.
BEA: Wolf—3 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 0 ER, 4 BB, 7 SO; Jac. Jones—3 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 4 SO.
WP—Wolf. LP—Rafferty. Save—Jac. Jones.
Time—1:42.