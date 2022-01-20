CURWENSVILLE — Harmony’s Anthony Maseto was a point short of a double double by the half of Wednesday’s game against Curwensville at Patton Hall.
Maseto had nine points and 10 rebounds in the half, helping the Owls surge to a 22-point advantage at the break. He didn’t score another point, but ended the contest with 17 rebounds and five assists as Harmony cruised to a 64-46 victory.
“If you watch the game as a spectator, you probably don’t appreciate a lot of what that kid does,” Curwensville head coach Matt Wassil said. “When I watched game film, I was worried about him. He’s honestly the single reason we didn’t play zone at all tonight because when he was in the high post, he was slicing them up. He’s a solid player, he doesn’t panic with the ball, he has good court vision and he cam make that foul line jumper.
“He’s one of those kids that when you watch him play, he knows how to play with his body. He just knows how to use his body and all the credit to him for that.”
While Maseto had the lion’s share of rebounds for the Owls, teammate Lucas Tarnow added six to help Harmony to a 38-21 advantage on the boards.
“Anthony is just 5-9, 5-10, but he just finds the spots and pulls the ball down over kids so much taller than him,” Harmony head coach Dylan Kurtz said. “It’s just drive and knowing where to be. And Lucas Tarnow is young, but he’s getting here. He’s pulling a lot of boards for me too.”
The Owls used their control of the paint and some early Curwensville turnovers to run out to a 23-9 lead after one.
Curwensville’s Ty Terry drilled a 3-pointer about midway through the quarter that had the Golden Tide down just one point at 10-9. But Harmony finished the frame on a 13-0 run to take control.
“Some of the things that happened there were transition points off of our turnovers and ... we still have this bad habit of thinking we can lose the game in the first quarter,” Wassil said. “And then we do lose the game in the first quarter because we go down there and shoot a quick shot after they scored six straight points. We think that if we make this 3 right now or make this shot right now, it’s going to change the game, and it’s not.”
“We need to pass the ball four, five, six times and get a great shot.
Jack Bracken scored eight of his team-high 16 points in the quarter, while Curtis Boring recorded seven of his 15 in the frame.
The Owls continued to build the lead in the second quarter, getting at least four points from four of their starters. Tarnow led the way with six second-quarter points as Harmony took a 42-20 advantage to the half.
“In a lot of our games, we get off to a slow start, so that’s something we preach is that we have to get off to a hot start,” Kurtz said. “I was just happy to see that we were able to do so and actually finish at the rim tonight. So I couldn’t be happier.”
Harmony hit on 20 of its 38 shots in the first half, while Curwensville was just 8-of-26. The Tide also turned it over 10 times and had just six rebounds as a team at the break.
Curwensville played a much-better second half, outscoring the visitors 26-22 over the final two quarters.
Parker Wood had eight of his team-high 14 points after the break, while Terry gave the home fans a thrill with a tomahawk slam in the fourth quarter. Terry finished with 14 points and three steals.
Danny McGarry added eight points, five rebounds and four assists for the Tide, while Chandler English led Curwensville on the boards with eight.
Cohlton Fry joined Boring and Bracken in double digits for the Owls with 15 points.
The Owls improved to 9-2 overall and 3-1 in the Moshannon Valley League.
The Golden Tide slipped to 3-10, overall and 2-2 in MVL play.
Harmony is back in action Monday, hosting Northern Cambria. Curwensville welcomes Mount Union to Patton Hall on Friday.
Harmony—64
Bracken 7 2-2 16, Maseto 4 1-1 9, Fry 7 0-0 15, Tarnow 4 1-2 9, Boring 6 0-0 15, Rowles 0 0-0 0. Totals: 28 4-5 64.
Curwensville—46
English 2 0-0 4, Swanson 1 0-0 3, Wood 7 0-2 14, McGarry 3 0-0 8, Terry 6 0-0 14, Sutika 0 0-2 0, Fleming 0 1-2 1, Wassil 1 0-0 2, Lee 0 0-0 0. Totals: 20 1-6 46.
Three-pointers: Boring 3, Fry; Terry 2, Swanson, McGarry 2.
Score by Quarters
Harmony 23 19 10 12—64
Curwensville 9 11 10 16—46