WESTOVER — There are many top duos in the major leagues. Bryce Harper and J.T. Realmuto. Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani. Ozzie Albies and Ronald Acuna Jr.
For Harmony, that duo would be Anthony Maseto and Jack Bracken.
The two combined to throw eight innings, striking out a total of 14 batters. Then they teamed up to score, and knock home, the winning run to earn the 2-1 victory over visiting Blacklick Valley on Monday afternoon.
The win broke the school’s single-season wins record, improving the Owls to 5-1 on the season.
The previous record of four wins was in 2006. The Owls toppled Glendale on April 27 to tie that mark.
“I’m proud of them,” said an emotional Harvey Westover. “If anyone deserves this, it’s these kids. They got the school record. They played hard and they are good athletes.
“It’s cool. I really wanted it (the record). They worked hard for it today.”
Harmony took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning, as Cohlton Fry singled, before Curtis Boring bunted him over. But the pitcher fielded the bunt and threw it away down the right-field line as Fry came chugging home without ever stopping.
He slid home head first to make it 1-0.
From there until the top of the seventh inning, it was a pitcher’s duel between the Vikings’ Connor Kashalk and Maseto, before he reached his pitch limit and gave way to Bracken.
Maseto had 12 strikeouts and two walks in five and 1/3 innings of work. The lefty has struck out a total of 42 batters 18 1/3 innings this season.
Maseto surrended a single in the top of the sixth to Josh Hessler, who then stole second and third. He struck out the next batter and was relieved by Bracken after throwing 99 pitches.
Bracken got a strikeout and Maseto caught a pop-up in foul territory to end the threat.
Blacklick Valley finally got on the board in the top of the seventh, thanks to two miscues by the Owls. Logan Kashalk drew a one-out walk, while Jordan Kotelnicki reached on an error on a dropped fly ball.
Kashalk came home on a sacrifice fly into center by Ashton Younkin to tie it at 1-1, but the Owls got out of the frame with no more damage thanks to a throw from third baseman Zach Hutton, who bobbled it intially but stayed with it for the out.
Kashalk finished out the bottom of the seventh by striking out the side, ending his day with 87 pitches. The Viking hurler struck out 12 batters and allowed just two hits in addition to the unearned run.
Bracken headed out to the hill for the top of the eighth, and made quick work of the Vikings with a five-pitch inning.
“He sat them right down. Good morning, good afternoon and good night. We made a couple of mistakes that cost us. I told the kids they had to shake that off because if we don’t, you’ll have another mistake.”
Harmony headed to plate with their 1-2-3 hitters up. Josh Hessler came on in relief for Connor Kashalk to start the inning.
Fry hit a line drive to the first baseman on an 0-1 pitch, before Boring struck out. Maseto doubled into right, then moved to third on a wild pitch.
Bracken took a 2-0 pitch from Hessler into the outfield, allowing Maseto to come home with the game-winning run.
“That’s one thing we didn’t do a lot of in this game — running,” said Westover. “I like to do it a lot more and we didn’t just didn’t get enough baserunners.
“They held in there and they proved that they can win slugging and they can win in a tight game.”
Bracken picked up the win in relief, improving to 2-1 on the season.
“We don’t like to make it easy,” said Westover. “We should have closed it out in the seventh. Then we made some mistakes.
“But these kids don’t quit. When we are losing we don’t quit and when we are winning, we don’t quit.
“These kids deserve to get this wins record.”
Harmony improved to 5-1 overall. The Owls host Moshannon Valley on Wednesday afternoon.
Blacklick Valley—1
Younkin 2b 2011, Je. Hessler cf-lf 4000, Jo. Hessler 3b-p 4020, C. Kashalk p-cf 4000, William c 4000, Reba ss 3000, Willams lf-3b 3000, L. Kashalk rf 2100, Kotelnicki 1b 3000. Totals: 29-1-3-1.
Harmony—2
Fry c 4120, Boring cf 2010, Maseto p-1b 3110, Bracken ss-p 4011, Tarnow 3b-ss 3000, Hutton 1b-3b 3000, Sward 2b 2000, Elli lf 3000, Cornelius rf 1000, Bailey rf 1000. Totals: 26-2-5-1.
Score by Innings
Blacklick 000 000 10—1 3 1
Harmony 100 000 01—2 5 4
Errors—Tarnow 2, Elli, Fry. C. Kashalk. LOB—Blacklick Valley 8, Harmony 6. DP—Blacklick Valley 1. SAC—Boring. SF—Younkin. SB—Younkin, Jo. Hessler 3, Reba, Kotelnicki. Maseto. HBP—Maseto (by C. Kashalk).
Pitching
Blacklick Valley: C. Kashalk—7 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 12 SO. Jo. Hessler—2/3 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 1 SO.
Harmony: Maseto—5 1/3 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 12 SO. Bracken—2 2/3 IP, 0 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 SO.
WP—Bracken. LP—Jo. Hessler.